Victor Raymond Tabaac Appointed As The New President Of Grayson Sky

Grayson Sky appoints new president on President's Day

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Grayson Sky , a boutique marketing and revenue operations firm based in Philadelphia, is pleased to announce the appointment of Victor Raymond Tabaac as its new President. This strategic move reflects Grayson Sky's commitment to elevating its leadership and bringing in top talent to continue its trajectory of growth and catalyzation.With over 20 years of experience in various industries, including e-commerce, staffing, cellular, cloud consulting and nonprofit, Victor has a proven track record of leading successful teams and delivering results. His expertise is building large sales, development and operations teams for scale. "I am thrilled to join the exceptional team at Grayson Sky as President," said Victor. "Grayson Sky has a rich history of delivering exceptional marketing, revenue operations and branding solutions for their customers. I look forward to working alongside this talented group to continue driving innovation, excellence, and client satisfaction."Grayson Sky's Founder and CEO Peter Mastrogiacomo, expressed enthusiasm about Victor's appointment, stating, "We are excited to welcome Victor to the Grayson Sky family. His extensive experience and leadership qualities make him the perfect fit to lead our team into the next phase of growth and success."Grayson Sky is confident that under Victor's guidance, the company will continue to provide its clients with cutting-edge marketing, RevOps and branding solutions that drive results and exceed expectations.About Grayson Sky: Grayson Sky is a boutique digital marketing and Revenue Operations firm based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. With a strong commitment to excellence and innovation, Grayson Sky provides tailored solutions to help clients achieve their marketing, sales, customer success and branding goals. For more information, visit graysonsky.

