Powerdmarc Exhibits At Qatar Web Summit And Cyberx 2024

PowerDMARC is participating in the Upcoming Web Summit and CyberX Qatar Events

PowerDMARC is an official exhibitor at Web Summit and CyberX events in Qatar!

MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This February 2024, PowerDMARC is officially participating in two global cybersecurity events taking place in Qatar - Web Summit and CyberX. PowerDMARC is a full-stack domain security and email authentication SaaS provider with a worldwide footprint. Both these events, scheduled for February 2024, serve as platforms for industry leaders, experts, and innovators to converge and discuss the latest trends and advancements in cybersecurity.Email security has been at the forefront in 2024, gaining immense support from major industry players. PowerDMARC recognizes the critical importance of adopting robust email security solutions to stay compliant with the latest industry standards. PowerDMARC's cloud-based domain name authentication services make it easy for organizations, governments, and MSSPs/MSPs to implement DMARC , SPF, BIMI, MTA-STS , TLS-RPT, and BIMI."We are thrilled to be participating in Web Summit Qatar and CyberX 2024 events," said Maitham Al Lawati, CEO of PowerDMARC. "As the industry undergoes much-needed changes, it's imperative for businesses to adopt robust domain security measures, now more than ever! We look forward to showcasing our cutting-edge solutions and sharing insights on how organizations can strengthen their email security posture."Timeline of EventsCyberX QatarDate: 21st February 2024 | 8:30 AM - 4:00 PMVenue: Hilton Doha West BayRegister to attend:Web Summit QatarDate: 29th February 2024 | 10:00 AM - 5:15 PMVenue: Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC)Register to attend:About PowerDMARCPowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use.PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols including DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reports and advanced monitoring features. It helps organizations gain visibility on their email channels and proactively combat cyber attacks. Catering to more than 1000 customers spread across 60 countries, PowerDMARC is backed by the support of 600+ global MSP Partners.The PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP / MSSP-ready, fully multi-tenant along with White Label support. It is also GDPR-ready, SOC2 Type 2, and ISO27001 certified.

