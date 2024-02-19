Marathon Airlines plane safely comes back to Belgrade airport following runway accident

(MENAFN) On Monday, media outlets and aviation blogs reported that a passenger jet carrying 106 individuals successfully returned to Belgrade airport following a runway mishap shortly after departing from the Serbian capital. Thankfully, there were no injuries reported among the passengers or crew.



The aircraft involved was an Embraer E-195 operated by Marathon Airlines, a Greek charter company currently flying aircraft for the Serbian national carrier, AirSerbia. The flight, designated JU324, was en route to Dusseldorf, Germany, when the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon.



According to live tracking data from Flightradar24, the aircraft, during its departure, positioned itself on one of the intersecting taxiways at Belgrade’s Nikola Tesla Airport, indicating a potential lack of sufficient runway distance for a safe takeoff. As it attempted to depart, the aircraft's left side sustained severe damage upon impact with the instrument landing system array of the opposing runway, situated not far from a busy highway.



Video footage and images captured the extent of the damage, revealing a significant hole and tear on the fuselage near the base of the left wing, with additional damage observed on the tail section. Responding firefighters promptly sprayed foam on the fuselage as fuel leakage was detected from the damaged aircraft.



The safe return of the aircraft to the airport marks a fortunate outcome amidst the potentially dangerous circumstances encountered during takeoff. Investigations into the incident are likely underway to determine the precise cause and prevent similar occurrences in the future.

