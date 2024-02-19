UAE Personal Protective Equipment Market To Hit $702.4 Million, Driven By Robust 7.3% CAGR During 2018-2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UAE Personal Protective Equipment Market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, The UAE Personal Protective Equipment Market report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. The UAE personal protective equipment market size was estimated at $401.4 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $702.4 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, the hand & arm protection equipment segment accounted for approximately one-fourth share in the UAE personal protective equipment market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.3%.

Rise in injuries and accidents due to the falling objects, flying sparks, sharp edges, chemicals, and noise have led to the increased awareness amongst the worker about the safety and precautions, thereby driving the sales of PPE in the UAE market. Moreover, growth in application of PPE in the construction industry owing to the rapid expansion of new infrastructure and upgradation of existing infrastructure in UAE further boosts the growth of the personal protective equipment market.

Tough government regulations and the implementation of advanced workplace laws aimed at safeguarding workers from dangerous conditions, alongside increased awareness among employees regarding safety measures, have resulted in a heightened demand for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Industries like construction, manufacturing, oil & gas, healthcare, and others are consistently exhibiting positive yearly growth. The UAE has initiated numerous new construction projects and infrastructure upgrades in recent times, which are expected to escalate the use of PPE within the construction sector. With a robust infrastructure, strategic geographical location, and substantial subsidies for manufacturers, the UAE government has made significant investments in the manufacturing sector, positioning it as one of the prime contributors to the nation's economy.

In addition to petrochemicals, the UAE has become a key producer of metals like aluminum & steel, as well as essential building materials such as cement, ceramics, and glass. It has also emerged as a manufacturer of pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and various consumer goods, with a burgeoning aerospace & defense manufacturing sector. Consequently, the expansion of the manufacturing sector in the UAE is expected to open up new avenues for PPE manufacturers, thereby propelling market growth.

The personal protective equipment, or PPE, are ergonomically designed to protect the workers from hazards found on or off the job. The hazards addressed by protective equipment include physical, electrical, heat, chemicals, biohazards, airborne particulate matter, and myriad of other possibly hazardous situations. Owing to the growth in injuries and number of workplace accidents, the UAE government introduced many advanced legislations to protect workers, such as the Domestic Labor Law. Also, OSHA and MoHRE continues to work for improving the protection offered to workers.

Hands & arm protection equipment such as protective gloves, wrist cuffs & armlets, elbow protectors, and others offer protection against cut, slash, abrasion, flames, and chemical spill, and thus form the basic safety requirement in almost every industry. Falling objects, flying sparks, sharp edges, chemicals, noise, and countless other possibly hazardous situations further leads to the application of other PPE such as protective clothing, leg protection equipment, respiratory protection equipment, head protection equipment, eye & face protection equipment, and others such as hearing protection equipment, fall protection equipment, and gas detector. However, increased automation in end-use industries is projected to hamper the market growth.

The major players profiled in this report include Honeywell International Inc., 3M Company, E. I. Dupont de Nemours and Company, Ansell Limited, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, JSP Limited, Venus Safety & Health Pvt., Ltd., Dream Castle Technical Supply LLC, Schefferville Trading LLC, and Vaultex. The report also includes various other manufacturers/distributors of PPE such as MSA Safety, Al Asayel Health & Safety, Uruguay Oil Field & Safety Equipment, Spark international Energy L.L.C., Specialised Technical Services (STS), and Atlas Safety.

Expansion and Prospects in the Personal Protective Equipment in UAE:

Regulatory Environment: The UAE government has implemented strict regulations regarding workplace safety, mandating the use of PPE in various industries such as construction, oil and gas, healthcare, and manufacturing. This ensures a steady demand for PPE products.

Industrial Growth: The UAE has a thriving industrial sector, including construction, manufacturing, and oil and gas. These industries require a range of PPE such as helmets, gloves, safety glasses, and protective clothing, driving the demand for PPE products.

Healthcare Sector: The healthcare sector in the UAE is expanding rapidly, with a growing number of hospitals, clinics, and healthcare facilities. The demand for medical PPE such as masks, gloves, gowns, and face shields has surged, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Infrastructure Development: The UAE continues to invest heavily in infrastructure projects such as airports, roads, and residential developments. This creates a sustained demand for construction PPE like hard hats, safety harnesses, and high-visibility clothing.

Focus on Worker Safety: There is an increased focus on worker safety and occupational health in the UAE, driven by both government regulations and corporate initiatives. Companies are increasingly investing in high-quality PPE to ensure the safety and well-being of their employees, driving the demand for premium and innovative PPE products.

Rising Awareness: There is growing awareness among employers and workers about the importance of PPE in preventing workplace injuries and illnesses. This awareness is leading to higher adoption rates of PPE across various industries.

Key Findings of the UAE Personal Protective Equipment Market:

○ In 2017, the hand & arm protection equipment segment accounted for one-fourth market share growing at the highest CAGR of 8.3% from 2018 to 2025.

○ In 2017, the protective clothing segment accounted for the second highest market share and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.0%.

○ In 2017, the construction application segment accounted for more than two-fifths market share is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.0%.

○ The UAE personal protective equipment market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025.

