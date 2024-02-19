Automotive NVH Materials Market Is Forecasted To Reach USD 19.63 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 5.8% (2023-2030)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Sr. Researcher Roshan RathodAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Automotive NVH Materials Market Automotive manufacturers are integrating passive noise control systems into vehicles to meet changing consumer preferences for comfort and security. These systems utilize NVH materials to reduce noise and vibration, enhancing the driving experience.Market Size:The SNS Insider report indicates that the Automotive NVH Materials Market was valued at USD 12.50 billion in 2022, and it is projected to achieve a market size of USD 19.63 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% expected over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.To Understand Business Strategies, Request For a Sample Report:Market Report Scope:The main factor driving the growth of noise, vibration and harshness materials is anticipated to be increased production and use of large commercial vehicles in various end uses Verticals. Noise, vibration and harshness in automobiles due to structure-borne and air-borne noises can lead to passenger discomfort and hamper vehicle durability. These noise, vibration and harshness reduction materials in vehicles help to reduce these NVHs as well as improve the quality of drive. Increasing fuel economy, reducing cabin noise levels and improving durability are the result of a growing focus by automotive manufacturers on acoustic management, vibration, harshness and noise control in passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The evolution of consumer preferences is also anticipated to drive industry growth, alongside the abovementioned benefits for noise, vibration and harshness materials.Market Growth Factors:The demand for noise, vibration and harshness materials in vehicles is strongly influenced by the increasing consumption of cars in developing countries due to rapid urbanization, growing income from leisure activities or lifestyle changes. Over the last several years, aftermarket services such as replacement parts, repairs & maintenance, accessorizing and customizability have experienced a rapid growth. The market for replacement parts of vehicles is increasing. The growth of noise, vibration and hypersensitivity materials in the automotive sector is driven by the introduction of passive noise control systems in vehicles to take account of changing consumer preferences for comfort and security as well as changes in legal frameworks.Key Players:Sumitomo Riko Co. Ltd (Japan), Covestro AG (Germany), Celanese Corporation US), Huntsman Corporation (US), Lanxess AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (US), 3M Company (US), ElringKlinger AG (Germany), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Wolverine Advanced Materials, LLC (US), Borgers AG (Germany), DuPont (US), Eastman Chemical Company (US) are some of the major key players in the industry.Segmentation Analysis:Foam laminates emerged as the leading product category in the automotive noise, vibration, and harshness materials market and accounted for revenue of USD 4.30 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to witness the highest growth with a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period. A key driver for the growth of this segment is expected to be the increased use of foam laminates in various types of vehicles, e.g. passenger cars and trucks, as well as other products from the automobile industry that are covered by floor and door insulation systems. Due to the increasing awareness of consumers, the demand for automotive noise, vibration and harshness material products has undergone a paradigm shift. The biggest application segment was noise and friction absorption, accounting for about 51.6% of the total revenue in 2022. The use of noise absorbing products has increased due to the growing importance of noise, harshness and vibration free, as well as comfort on the road by reducing cabin noise and friction.By Type:. Rubbers. Thermoplastic polymers. Engineering resins. Polypropylene. Textile materials. Fiberglass. Mixed textile fiber. Polyester fiber. Textile materials (synthetic). Textile materials (cotton)By Application:. Absorption. Insulation. Insulator & absorber. Damper. Trunk module. Floor module. Wheel arches. Cockpit module. Roof module. Engine casing. Bonnet liners. WheelsBy Vehicle Type:. Passenger Vehicles. LCV (Light Commercial Vehicles). HCV (Heavy Commercial Vehicles)Key Regional Development:The Asia Pacific region accounted for nearly 47 % of the total revenues in the automotive noise, vibration and harshness materials market in 2022. In the past few years, developing economies in this region, including India, China and Indonesia, have experienced strong growth rates. In addition, the region's automotive sector has been stimulated by an increase in population and growing standards of living. The emergence of consumer preference is due to increasing disposable income.In recent years, China has been the world's biggest producer of cars and is experiencing a massive urbanization due to high growth in industry and economy. In recent times, the rural-to-urban migration of people in the country, with higher earnings, has been a growing trend. This trend has led to a rapid increase in demand for passenger cars, which in turn is expected to drive growth, along with changing lifestyles and increasing disposable incomes.Over the last few years, North America has seen a nearly 5% increase in automotive production statistics. A major driver of growth in this sector is expected to be the presence of important national producers, together with strict fuel economy regulations for vehicles. The demand for automotive noise, vibration and harshness materials is also expected to be positively affected by the abundant availability of raw materials such as engineering plastics and rubber.Key Takeaway's:In spite of the absence of engine noise in electric vehicles, the sound of the vehicle's heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system, the road, and the wind combine to create unpleasant conditions for the person in the vehicle. Today, engineers and designers are faced with new challenges that need to be solved by innovative ways of addressing the issue of NVH in electric cars. Furthermore, without increasing the overall weight of an electric vehicle, this must be done in a cost-effective way.Make An Enquiry:Recent Developments -Dupont and Celanese Corporation entered into an agreement in February 2022 to divest their mobility and materials segment, which includes the business of engineering polymers, performance resins and advanced solutions.Table of Contents:1. Introduction1.1 Market Definition1.2 Scope1.3 Research Assumptions2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers3.2 Restraints3.3 Opportunities3.4 Challenges4. Impact Analysis4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession4.3.1 Introduction4.3.2 Impact on major economies4.3.2.1 US4.3.2.2 Canada4.3.2.3 Germany4.3.2.4 France4.3.2.5 United Kingdom4.3.2.6 China4.3.2.7 Japan4.3.2.8 South Korea4.3.2.9 Rest of the World5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 forces model7. PEST Analysis8. Global Automotive NVH Materials Market Segmentation, by Type8.1 Rubbers8.2 Thermoplastic polymers8.3 Engineering resins8.4 Polypropylene8.5 Textile materials8.6 Fiberglass8.7 Mixed textile fiber8.8 Polyester fiber8.8 Textile materials (synthetic)8.9 Textile materials (cotton).9. Global Automotive NVH Materials Market Segmentation, by Application9.1 Absorption9.2 Insulation9.3 Insulator & absorber9.4 Damper9.5 Trunk module9.6 Floor module9.7 Wheel arches9.8 Cockpit module9.8 Roof module9.9 Engine casing9.10 Bonnet liners9.11 heels10. Global Automotive NVH Materials Market Segmentation, by Vehicle type10.1 Passenger vehicles10.2 LCV (Light Commercial Vehicles)10.3 HCV (Heavy Commercial Vehicles)11. Regional AnalysisContinued...!Buy This Exclusive Report:About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. 