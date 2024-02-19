Automated Parking System Market Size Is Expected To Reach USD 5.14 Billion, At A CAGR Of 14.19%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automated Parking System Market

Automated Parking System Market Size & Segmentation By Automation Level, System Type, End-User, Design Model, Platform Type , Parking Level, Regions (2023-2030)

- Sr. Researcher Roshan RathodAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Automated Parking System Market Integrating technology such as sensors, real-time data analytics, and mobile apps can help improve the efficiency of parking operations. Smart parking solutions can provide real-time information to drivers about available parking spaces, reducing traffic congestion and emissions associated with circling for parking.Market Size:The SNS Insider report indicates that the Automated Parking System Market was valued at USD 1.78 billion in 2022, and it is projected to achieve a market size of USD 5.14 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.19% expected over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.Key Companies:. Wohr (Germany). Boomerang Systems. Klaus Multi Parking (Germany). FATA Automation. AJ Automated Parking System. CityLift (US). Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. Westfalia (Germany). Expert Parking. TAPS. Robotic Parking Systems Inc. (US). UnitronicsTo Understand Business Strategies, Request For a Sample Report:Market Report Scope:The adoption of the most modern and technologically advanced parking systems is driven by increasing investments in infrastructure development worldwide. In view of the rapid development of commercial and residential buildings and the increasing awareness of the automated parking system among real estate developers, the installation of automated parking systems in their projects is encouraged. The improvement of the consumer's economic situation and their demands. The growth is driven by an increase in vehicle numbers, scarcity of land for parking, increasing urbanization, increased demand for Green & Sustainable Parking solutions and the government's Smart Cities initiative.Market Growth Factors:Parking infrastructure has become a concern due to population growth and widespread use of vehicles around the world, which is making it necessary to develop existing facilities in urban areas. In addition, the demand for personal mobility has increased as a result of an increase in per capita income and improved lifestyles, which has led to an increase in car sales in major cities. There will be a shortage of parking spaces in metros due to the growing scarcity of available space. The initial investment in developing high quality parking solutions is significantly higher with the expansion of automated car parks across different geographical areas. The growth of the market may be limited to a certain extent by the requirement that these systems should be built. Furthermore, in view of quality control issues these solutions are very difficult to implement. In addition, it is also necessary to take into account a number of factors when building and managing such systems.Segmentation Analysis:The hardware sector held 83.9% of the market in 2022 and is expected to grow at 17.2% over the next five years. The hardware consists of microcontrollers, GSM modules, RF modules, displays, motor drivers, ultrasonic sensors, DC motors, and camera units, and the structure of the system varies from project to project in a parking system. Depending on the budget, there are a few solutions such as guidance systems, web-based solutions, sensor recognition, license plate recognition, etc.In 2022, the revenue share of the tower system segment was 27.4%. Tower systems have the greatest efficiency because they save a considerable amount of vertical space and are able to take advantage of their advantages. In order to meet the different height restrictions, these solutions may be built and configured in a smaller configuration. The segment is projected to generate strong growth over the coming years, in view of increasing technological progress and further automation for parking.By Automation level:. Semi-automated. Fully automatedBy System type:. Hardware. SoftwareBy End-user:. Commercial. Residential. Mixed-useBy Design Model:. Hydraulic. Electro-mechanicalBy Platform type:. Palleted. Non-palletedBy Parking level:. Less than level 5. Level 5- Level 10. More than level 15Key Regional Development:In 2022, Europe had the highest revenue share of 34.2%. The market in the region will benefit from an increase of initiatives to develop smart cities, as well as rising demand for office buildings and apartments. The adoption of automated parking systems is also high in these countries to save space and reduce vehicle emissions while parking the car. The public has also been given a boost by the presence of advanced infrastructure.During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest compound annual growth rate of 19.3%. The high population and the number of parking spaces for vehicles on roads can be partly to blame. The region is home to 40 % of the world's population and some of the fastest rising economies, like India. In addition, to improve citizen services, a number of Smart Cities projects have been rolled out. These projects have a bearing on transit, infrastructure, connectivity and utilities challenges.Key Takeaway's:Automated Parking System Market has been a significant increase in the number of high-rise buildings. As parking systems are most efficient at dealing with the growing problem of inadequate parking spaces, commercial property developers have stepped up their efforts to offer environmentally sound and low emissions homes in particular luxury projects. For instance, the Beacon residential facility in London offers sustainable homes with zero-emission, facilitating a fully automated solution with 320 parking spaces.Make An Enquiry:Recent Developments:The strategic cooperation between BMW and Valeo to jointly develop the next generation of Level 4 autonomous parking technologies took place in February 2023. The system consists of sensors and technologies installed in the vehicle, which range from automatic deployment assistance to Level 4 Automatic Valet Parking. In order to enable fully automated parking and charging in equipped public parking facilities and centres, the companies are also cooperating on infrastructure-based services.A fully automated parking system was installed at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, India, in January 2023. According to the airport authorities, this system has a major impact on passenger safety, security of vehicles and general comfort at airports.Table of Contents:1. Introduction1.1 Market Definition1.2 Scope1.3 Research Assumptions2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers3.2 Restraints3.3 Opportunities3.4 Challenges4. Impact Analysis4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 forces model7. PEST Analysis8. Global Automated Parking System Market Segmentation, by Automation level8.1 Semi-automated8.2 Fully automated9. Global Automated Parking System Market Segmentation, by System type9.1 Hardware9.2 Software10. Global Automated Parking System Market Segmentation, by End-user10.1 Commercial10.2 Residential10.3 Mixed-use11. Global Automated Parking System Market Segmentation, by Design model11.1 Hydraulic11.2 Electro-mechanical12. Global Automated Parking System Market Segmentation, by Platform type12.1 Palleted12.2 Non-Palleted13. Global Automated Parking System Market Segmentation, by Parking level13.1 Less than level 513.2 Level 5- level 1013.3 More than level 1514. Regional AnalysisRead More...!Buy This Exclusive Report:About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company 's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety.

Akash Anand

SNS Insider

+1 4152300044

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram