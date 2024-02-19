Automotive Motors Market To Reach USD 19.94 Billion, Globally, By 2030 At 5.33% CAGR: SNS Insider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Motors Market

Automotive Motors Market Size & Segmentation By Type, By Vehicle Type, By Function, By Technology, By Application, By Regions & Global Market Forecast 2023-2030

- Sr. Researcher Roshan RathodAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Automotive Motors Market was valued at USD 13.16 billion in 2022, and it is projected to achieve a market size of USD 19.94 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.33% expected over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.As the automotive industry continues to innovate and cater to evolving consumer needs, the integration of advanced technologies and features will further drive growth and competitiveness in the market. Additionally, the emphasis on electric motors underscores the industry's commitment to sustainability and reducing environmental impact.To Understand Business Strategies, Request For a Sample Report:Market Report Scope:The industry will be expanding in the coming years due to a number of factors, such as luxury, comfort and safety. The market will also benefit from the introduction of cutting-edge Infotainment Systems during the next few years, and extensive use of them. The demand for electric motors is growing significantly as international car manufacturers increase their presence and the purchasing power of new cars increases among consumers. Changes in consumer preferences are being driven by increased lifestyles and economic conditions around the world. Increased brand visibility and competitiveness due to rising purchasing power and disposable income. The motor is an essential component of the vehicle, because it ensures that they operate without any difficulty. This is part of the process of any vehicle, which has a continuous rotating motion. The motors shall be applied in a variety of vehicle applications, e.g. the power steering motor, seat heaters, battery breathers, window fans, fan belts, wiper blades and others. These motors are used in applications where passenger comfort is of equal importance to the vehicle.Market Growth Factors:Several factors, including an increase in vehicle production worldwide, a high demand for safety and convenience features as well as the increased use of electricity vehicles, are contributing to market growth. The obstacles to market expansion are expected to arise from the increase in weight and cost of the whole system. Moreover, it is expected that there will be a proliferation of applications that use electric motors and that the concept of autonomous vehicles will be introduced. In a number of developed countries, such as the United States, there has been an increasing demand for convenience and security in vehicles. As a result of the increase in demand for comfort, the market is expected to expand sharply over the next few years.Key Players:Nidec Corporation, Ricardo, Brose, Siemens Ag, Buhler Motor, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Valeo Sa, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Magna International, Mahle GmbH, Borgwarner Inc., Continental AG, Mitsuba Corporation, IFB Automotive, Mabuchi Motors Co. Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation are some of the major key players in the industry.Segmentation Analysis:Direct current brushed motors, direct current brushless motors and stepper motors are included in the product type segment. An electronically commutated motor that is used in electric cars, hybrids and other vehicles shall be referred to as a direct current brushless motor. In addition, demand for direct current brushless motors in the automotive motor market is expected to increase as a result of increased use of electric vehicles. For small, medium and large sized motors direct current brushless motor is available.The automotive motor market is divided into performance, comfort and safety motors on the basis of applications. The performance motors segment dominated the market; the performance motor improves the vehicle's overall efficiency, and the comfort motor provides increased riding capability, increasing the demand for the vehicles in the future. As performance motors are linked to the world's vehicle production, it is expected that demand will continue to be high.By Type:. DC Brushed Motors. Brushless DC Motors. Stepper Motors. Traction MotorsBy Vehicle type:. Two-wheelers. Electric Two-wheelers. Passenger Cars. Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs). Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs). Battery electric vehicle (BEV). Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV). Hybrid electric vehicle (HEV)By Function:. Performance. Safety & Security. Comfort & ConvenienceBy Technology:. Direct Torque Control (DTL). Pulse-width Modulation (PWM). OthersBy Application:. Alternator. Sun Roof Motor. Wiper Motor. Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC). Variable valve timing (VVT). Exhaust gas recirculation (EGR). Starter Motor. Anti-lock Brake System. Electric power steering (EPS). Power liftgate (PLG). OthersKey Regional Development:The highest revenue contributor over the forecast period is Asia Pacific, which will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.9%. Government policies promoting environmentally responsible production and investment are in place in the automotive and motor vehicle sector in the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, there are lucrative opportunities for the development of the market for motor vehicles in Asia and the Pacific as the number of vehicles and passenger cars registered increases.The European market, which is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.9% over the forecast period, ranks as one of the world's two largest contributors to the motor vehicle market. Development of new technologies and increasing vehicle standards can be partly to blame for the growth in Europe's car motors market. Moreover, the development of more modern vehicles across Europe is stimulated by a rapidly increasing sales of premium cars and this drives market expansion for vehicle engines.Due to the increase in sales of vehicles as a whole, including passenger cars, commercial trucks and other types of vehicles, North America is now the third largest contributor to the global automotive motors market.Key Takeaway's:As more and more people become aware of the potentially catastrophic effects of climate change, as well as alarming levels of pollution in major cities around the world, demand for electric cars has continued to grow. The number of people looking for efficient vehicles for their fuel consumption has increased as a result of the recent increase in the price of petrol and diesel. Depletion of fossil fuel reserves and the growing trend among businesses to derive. Recent Developments:
May 2022- BorgWarner's Silicon Carbide Inverter Powers Two Performance Car Brands to Win in Range.
In September 2022, Robert Bosch GmbH, a multinational engineering and technology company, launched a new electric drive for light commercial vehicles. Global Automotive Motors Market Segmentation, by Vehicle type9.1 Two-wheelers9.2 Electric Two-wheelers9.3 Passenger Cars9.4 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)9.5 Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)9.6 Battery electric vehicle (BEV)9.7 Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV)9.8 Hybrid electric vehicle (HEV)10. Global Automotive Motors Market Segmentation, by function10.1 Performance10.2 Safety & Security10.3 Comfort & Convenience11. Global Automotive Motors Market Segmentation, by Technology11.1 Direct Torque Control (DTL)11.2 Pulse-width Modulation (PWM)11.3 Others12. Global Automotive Motors Market Segmentation, by Application12.1 Alternator12.2 Sun Roof Motor12.3 Wiper Motor12.4 Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC)12.4 Variable valve timing (VVT)12.5 Exhaust gas recirculation (EGR)12.6 Starter Motor12.7 Anti-lock Brake System12.8 Electric power steering (EPS)12.9 Power liftgate (PLG)12.10 Others13. About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company 's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety.

