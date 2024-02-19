Social Media Influencer Accuses Max Gurugram Of Hiking Doc's Consultation Fee; Hospital Denies Charges

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Feb 19 (IANS) Social media influencer Akshat Shrivastava has accused the Max Hospital in Gurugram of hiking doctor's consultation fee and withdrawing senior citizen's waiver.

The Youtuber in a post on X as well as on LinkedIn said that when his mother visited the hospital eight months ago, the doctors kept pushing her for more specialists' consultations.

"Around eight months back, my mom went to the Max Hospital in Gurugram. After her tests she informed me: 'Senior citizens used to get 20 per cent off, now that is withdrawn'.

"She was constantly pushed by the doctors to consult multiple super specialists (so more money for hospital due to these additional consultations)," Shrivastava said.

He added that the "cost of check-up has also gone up. The consultation (depending on the doctor costs Rs 1,500-2,500)".

"Max Healthcare periodically provides promotional discounts on specific offerings across its network. The discount cited by the patient may not have been applicable at the time of their inquiry," company spokesperson shared in an email statement with IANS.

"Permanent discounts are not offered for any category. Patients are referred to appropriate specialists, on the basis of the doctor's evaluation of their medical condition. We strongly deny any charges of misconduct in this regard," the spokesperson added.

Shrivastava said that both he and his mother "bought the stocks of Max Life. The stock is up 56 per cent in the last 6 months".

"There is no point in cribbing about rising prices. Your only defence is to tag along with capitalists and make money. So that you can eventually pay them," the influencer said.

Social media users made several comments on his post.

"Multi-speciality hospitals in India have become a den of capitalism. Not just over expensive treatment, but also over priced parking, over priced food, over priced tests, over priced medicine shops. It's milking a patient at every step!" wrote one user on X.

"There are 1 million problems in India. I say keep your head down and work smart, increase your salaries and earning, control your expenses and invest wisely (case in point above). Be happy," wrote another user.

