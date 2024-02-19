Chip stocks pull Nikkei down near record high

(MENAFN) On Monday, Japan's Nikkei index experienced a slight dip, remaining close to its record high, influenced by a downturn in chip-related stocks following losses in their American counterparts on Friday. Closing at 38,470.38 points, the index fell by a marginal 0.04 percent from its previous high of 38,865.06 points. Notably, it stood merely 93 points away from the all-time high recorded on the final trading day of 1989 during Japan's economic bubble era.



In contrast, the broader Topix index showed resilience, registering a 0.57 percent increase. However, heavyweights in the chip sector, including Advantest and Tokyo Electron, contributed significantly to the Nikkei's decline. Advantest's shares plummeted by 3.2 percent, accounting for a 60-point loss, while Tokyo Electron saw a 1.6 percent drop, amounting to a 55-point decline.



Nintendo emerged as the most significant percentage loser, experiencing a notable 5.8 percent decrease. Despite this, SoftBank, known for its investments in artificial intelligence, defied the trend with a 2.8 percent increase, adding 47 points to the index. This surge followed reports suggesting that the company's founder, Masayoshi Son, is exploring avenues to raise funds of up to $100 billion for a chip-related project.



Conversely, shares of banks and other financial institutions saw positive movements, buoyed by rising bond yields which bolstered their profitability. Notably, the banking sector emerged as the top performer among the 33 industrial groups listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, surging by 2.9 percent.

