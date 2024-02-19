(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Daily Veterans tribute started in 2021, is unique in the United States.

The United States World War I Centennial Commission

and the Doughboy Foundation

are marking

the 1,000th performance of Daily Taps at the National World War I Memorial

in Washington, DC.



The event takes

place on Monday, 19 February, at 5:00 pm EST, and

includes

remarks by

Doughboy Foundation

Executive Director

Jari Villanueva. The bugler is Kevin Paul.

The Doughboy Foundation

operates the Daily Taps program.

A bugler from the Doughboy Foundation plays Taps every day, rain or shine, at 5:00 PM Eastern at the National World War I Memorial in Washington, DC to honor Americans who served in World War I and all our nation's current service members and veterans everywhere. (Photo courtesy of Attila Szalay-Berzeviczy.)

Villanueva expressed his pride in the achievement. "This is a great day for us. It is

a testament that speaks

to the strength of

our musicians, of

our staff, and of

our public supporters, who make the Daily Taps program happen," he said.



Taps is

sounded

every single

day at the memorial,

at 5:00 pm Eastern, as a tribute to America's service members and

veterans. The National WWI Memorial is the only place in the United States where Taps is performed live, every day, to honor the men and women of our military, past and present.

Daily Taps has been performed on this site since May 24th, 2021.

Trumpeters

from all across the United States have participated in the Daily Taps program, including: the legendary Arturo Sandoval;

former

Metropolitan Opera Principal Trumpet

Mark Gould;

active and retired military buglers; the National Symphony's Michael Harper;

and the Baltimore Symphony's

Matt Barker. The program is sustained through donations .

Like all the Daily Taps performances, the 1,000th performance can be viewed

online .

To learn more, and to watch the Daily Taps Ceremony, go to Doughboy .

About the U.S. WWI Centennial Commission:

The U.S. World War I Centennial Commission

was established by Congress in 2013, to create public awareness regarding America's involvement, and sacrifice, in World War I. The Commission was also authorized by Congress to create the National World War I Memorial

in the Nation's Capital.



About the Doughboy Foundation:

The Doughboy Foundation

is a nonprofit partner to the WWI Centennial Commission, with the mission to enhance the World War I Memorial experience. They do this through various ways: the performance of Daily Taps at the Memorial; expanding access to the Memorial via mobile apps; organizing signature events; and presenting Stories of Service, to encourage learning about America's pivotal role in the War that Changed the World.

