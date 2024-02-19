MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH ICONIC AUDIO BRAND BEATS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Major League Soccer

Major League Soccer (MLS) and Beats by Dr. Dre (Beats), the iconic audio brand, today announced a global agreement that designates Beats as the official consumer audio products partner of MLS.

As part of the multi-year agreement, MLS clubs will receive custom Beats headphones exclusively created for the teams. For 2024, Beats has selected eight teams to produce custom headphones for – Atlanta United, Columbus Crew, Inter Miami, LAFC, Nashville SC, NYCFC, St. Louis City SC, and Toronto FC – with more to follow throughout the partnership. MLS players will also be featured in Beats' brand marketing campaigns that will be amplified on both Beats and MLS' platforms. The partnership will highlight the unique intersection between music and sports with players having the opportunity to wear Beats headphones and earphones on the pitch pre- and post-match.



"For more than a decade, Beats headphones have been chosen by the world's top athletes to help them get game ready and heighten their focus, while also allowing them to show off their style and personality," said Chris Thorne, Beats' CMO. "We are extremely excited to join forces with the MLS, one of the fastest growing and most dynamic sports leagues in the world. Beats will be working closely with the MLS clubs and top players to deliver amazing experiences throughout the upcoming season."

"Major League Soccer is proud to partner with Beats, a global culture driver, during this period of growth for our League and our sport in North America," said Camilo Durana, MLS EVP Apple Partnership, Properties and Events. "Music inspires our players, our supporters, and our communities. We're excited to work alongside Beats and its premium products to strengthen the connection between sound, expression, and the world's game."

The announcement between MLS and Beats arrives during a period of unprecedented momentum behind the sport of soccer in North America with MLS' 29th

season kicking off on Feb. 21, the second season of MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, the second season of Leagues Cup and Copa America taking place in 2024, the Concacaf Gold Cup and FIFA Club World Cup slated for 2025, and the FIFA World Cup coming to the U.S., Canada and Mexico in 2026.

Fans can enjoy all of the MLS action throughout the 2024 season on MLS Season Pass, available in more than 100 countries on billions of devices through the Apple TV app

on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at href="" rel="nofollow" appl .



To learn more, visit

MLSsoccer .



About Major League Soccer

Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer -- celebrating its 29th

season in 2024

-- features 30 clubs throughout the United States and Canada, including a new expansion team in San Diego that will debut in 2025. All MLS, Leagues Cup, and select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches can be watched through MLS Season Pass, available

on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, and the web at

href="" rel="nofollow" appl .

MLS Season Pass features the most expansive and accessible lineup of programming ever for MLS fans. For more information about MLS, visit mlssoccer . For more information about the Apple TV app, visit apple/apple-tv-app .

About Beats

Beats is a leading audio brand founded in 2006 by Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine. Through its family of premium consumer headphones, earphones and speakers, Beats has introduced an entirely new generation to the possibilities of premium sound entertainment. The brand's continued success helps bring the energy, emotion and excitement of playback in the recording studio back to the listening experience for music lovers worldwide. Beats was acquired by Apple Inc. in July 2014.



Media Contacts:

Major League Soccer

Angela Alfano

[email protected]

703-447-5629

Beats

Alexis Johnson

[email protected]

SOURCE Major League Soccer