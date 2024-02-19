Azazie Hosts Intimate Dinner To Celebrate Atelier Collection Launch

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Made to order evening wear brand, Azazie , hosted an intimate dinner to celebrate the launch of their innovative ready-to-wear collection, Azazie Atelier . Attendees including Love Island's Justine Joy , Elliana Walmsley , Amanda Kokoeva , Indi Star

and other top tier influencers arrived at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles for an enchanting dinner, hosted by Azazie's Creative Director, Daniel Sanchez. The girls looked glamorous in fashion-forward designs from the new collection, completely made to order with free custom sizing. View their stunning looks below!

Behamin Barootkoob looks stunning in the Nadia Black Corset Two Piece Dress ($375).

Klaudia Badura in the Asha Black Rhinestone Maxi Dress ($275).

Brooke Barrows looking fabulous in Azazie's Imani Blush Pink & Copper Corset Two Piece Dress ($250)

PHOTOS available here .

Photos Courtesy of

Miranda McDonald

Love Island's Justine Joy wearing Azazie's Bia Nude Corset Mini Dress ($250).

Beauty and fashion blogger Amanda Kokoeva wearing Azazie's Joanna Black and Blush Pink Bow Mini Dress ($225).

ABOUT AZAZIE



Azazie is the leading DTC e-tailer for bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses, special occasion wear and accessories, Azazie offers direct-to-consumer, high-quality, gowns at affordable prices. Based in the tech capital of Silicon Valley, Azazie is disrupting the traditional bridal industry while garnering high ratings from customers and review sites alike. With 200+ bridal gowns and 400+ bridal party dresses in over 80 colors, Azazie is committed to body-positive fashion, offering all dresses from size 0-30, cut and sewn to order like expensive bespoke designs. Azazie has appeared on The Today Show, CNBC and other top media outlets and won the Glossy Beauty and Fashion Award for the Best E-Commerce Experience in addition to being recognized as one of Newsweek's Fastest Growing Online Shops in 2022. Visit the website at .

