(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 12-Feb-24 10,046 €873.03 8,770,457 13-Feb-24 17,628 €842.35 14,849,010 14-Feb-24 9,759 €852.23 8,316,960 15-Feb-24 9,197 €860.69 7,915,733 16-Feb-24 7,654 €868.96 6,651,055

ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at s

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

