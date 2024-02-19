Pixalate Releases Global Q4 2023 Mobile Device Market Share Report: Apple Iphone Leads North America Market Share Of Voice (SOV) At 68%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pixalate's research shows that Apple iPhone has highest SOV in North America (68%), Europe, Middle-East and Africa (EMEA, 32%), and Asia-Pacific (APAC, 29%) regions

LONDON, UK, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q4 2023 Mobile Device Global Market Share Report . In this report, Pixalate's research offers an in-depth analysis of mobile devices across significant global regions, including North America, Latin America (LATAM), and Europe, Middle-East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

Pixalate's Global Q4 2023 Mobile Device Market Share Report analyzes global data to break down the top mobile devices in each region by quarterly market share. Market Share of Voice (SOV) is calculated based on the percentage of programmatic ads sold on specific devices in each region during a quarter, as measured by Pixalate.

Key Findings:



Apple iPhone is the top device in North America with 68% SOV, maintaining its lead for more than two consecutive years

Also led SOV in EMEA (32%) and APAC 29%; was third in LATAM (19%)

EMEA SOV distribution is concentrated among Apple iPhone (32%), Huawei (20%), and Samsung (17%)

Samsung leads the LATAM market with 23% SOV, followed by Motorola (20%) and Apple iPhone (19%) In APAC , Apple iPhone is first with 29% SOV, followed by Oppo (17%) and Xiaomi (13%)

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Q4 2023 Mobile Device Global Market Share Report (the“Report”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to the time period studied.

