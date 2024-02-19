Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
At the close of business Friday 16 February 2024:
The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was
- excluding income, 1245
- including income, 1245
The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was
- excluding income, 1249
- including income, 1250
For further information, please contact: -
|
| Juniper Partners Limited
| Tel. +44 (0)131 378 0500
Notes
Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
The fair value of the Company's fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.
