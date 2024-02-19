A Decade In The Making: Birdie's Pimento Cheese Celebrates 10 Years Of Spreading Southern Flavor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Birdie's Pimento Cheese Celebrates 10 Years of Spreading Southern Flavor

Birdie's Pimento Cheese Spread

Robin Allen, Founder of Birdies Pimento Cheese

Woman-Owned Brand Adds 'A Curious Twist on Tradition®

- Robin Allen, FounderSOUTH HILL, VA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Birdie's Pimento Cheese ( ), a premium pimento cheese brand, proudly commemorates its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of culinary innovation as a women-owned brand. Renowned for its bold flavors and 'curious twist on tradition,' Birdie's Pimento Cheese has redefined the classic Southern delicacy, pimento cheese.Founded by Robin Allen, affectionately known as 'Birdie,' the brand's origins lie in her childhood in the South, where it held a cherished place in her family's kitchen. Allen's passion for this iconic Southern cheese inspired her to create her own version, debuting it at a local farmers' market in her hometown of South Hill, Virginia, in 2014. Encouraged by the enthusiastic response from customers, she embarked on a journey to expand her brand beyond the local market."Pimento cheese evokes cherished memories of family recipes for me and many of our customers. Witnessing their affection for our pimento cheese has been incredibly heartwarming," said Allen. "Our journey with Birdie's Pimento Cheese has been nothing short of extraordinary, and we owe it all to the unwavering support of our incredible customers, both locally and nationwide, over the past decade. Introducing Birdie's Pimento Cheese to new customers has been the most fulfilling aspect of our journey. We're thrilled and honored to share our love for this Southern delicacy with the entire country."Crafted in small batches using premium ingredients, Birdie's Pimento Cheese offers an array of tantalizing flavors, including Jalapeño, Smoked Gouda + Roasted Red Pepper, Classic, Cream Cheese + Black Pepper, and seasonal varieties. Hand-shredded cheese ensures the highest quality for customers, reflecting the brand's commitment to excellence.Birdie's Pimento Cheese is a versatile ingredient that elevates a variety of dishes, from sandwiches to mac and cheese. It adds incredible flavor when used atop hamburgers, hot dogs, bagels, or nachos. Additionally, it's perfect for mixing with noodles, serving as a dip, or enhancing charcuterie boards. Or, eat right from the fridge. The possibilities are endless.To explore Birdie's Pimento Cheese and find a retailer near you, visitAbout Birdie's Pimento CheeseBirdie's Pimento Cheese is a premium, woman-owned cheese brand founded in South Hill, Virginia. Crafted with care and infused with unique flavors, Birdie's Pimento Cheese offers a curious twist on tradition. Handmade in small batches using high-quality ingredients, it has garnered acclaim for its exceptional taste and culinary creativity. Made in the USA. For more information,

Debbie Koke- Publicist

Orca Communications USA, LLC

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram