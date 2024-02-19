TRIP CONCIERGE PARTNERS WITH GLOBAL RESCUE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Trip Concierge Inc. (TC) a leading US based luxury travel agency, is proud to announce it has partnered with Global Rescue to offer the world's leading travel protection services to its customers. Medical and security emergencies happen. When they do, Trip Concierge guests can now rely on Global Rescue to provide them with medical, security, travel risk and crisis response services.Thomas Schneider, CEO of Trip Concierge said,“We are committed to excellence in every aspect of our guests trip experience, especially when it comes to safety. That's why we are a Global Rescue Safe Travel Partner.”Trip Concierge customers can purchase a Global Rescue membership for their next adventure and travel with peace of mind and combine it with any other travel insurance product. Single trip, annual and family options are available – just ask your Trip Concierge travel expert to learn more.About Trip ConciergeTrip Concierge is a leading travel provider for both business and luxury travel. Our customers include heads of state, professional firms, families and leisure travelers that aspire to more than just a means to book, but a 24/7 personalized one-on-one service that ensures a stress free and enjoyable travel experience. We deliver on this promise by developing AI powered enterprise software and systems that support our mission.About Global RescueGlobal Rescue is an industry leader, providing medical and security advisory and evacuation services to travelers around the world. Global Rescue offers field rescue from the point of your injury or illness. With operations centers staffed 24/7/365 by experienced personnel, when you call Global Rescue you speak to a real person on the first call to get you the help you need.

