Founder Of JDC Build Jon Cummings Elected Vice President On San Diego NARI Board

JDC Build's founder, Jon Cummings, has been elected Vice President on the board of the San Diego National Association for the Remodeling Industry (NARI).

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- JDC Build, a company renowned for its work in the remodeling and construction sector in San Diego, is thrilled to share the recent appointment of Jon Cummings to the esteemed position of Vice President on the board of the San Diego National Association for the Remodeling Industry (NARI).The appointment reflects not only Mr. Cummings' expertise in the remodeling field but also his dedication to advancing industry standards and fostering professional development. As a visionary leader, he brings a wealth of experience to the position. His role as Vice President signifies a commitment to promoting ethical business practices, advocating for industry professionals, and driving innovation within the remodeling community.Founder and CEO of JDC Build, Jon Cummings, expressed his excitement about the appointment, stating, "Being appointed as the Vice President of the San Diego NARI board is both an honor and a responsibility. I'm passionate about fostering collaboration within the remodeling industry, and I look forward to contributing to the growth and success of our community in this new capacity. Together, we'll continue to elevate standards and push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of remodeling in San Diego.”About: Established in 2020, JDC Build is a reputable veteran-owned small business serving San Diego and the region. Founded with a commitment to quality craftsmanship, the company operates as a tight-knit, family-run venture, prioritizing personalized client experiences. JDC Build is a proud member of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI). Specializing in both custom residential and commercial endeavors, the company's ethos revolves around delivering top-tier craftsmanship, innovative design solutions, and a personalized touch.Visit:

