Kingofcrash.Io Becomes The First To Be Utilizing Degaming’S Gaming Liquidity Services

Nicosia, Cyprus, 19th February 2024, DeGaming, a Web3 gambling software development company, recently announced a groundbreaking development in the world of online gambling: KingOfCrash is the first brand powered by their platform, utilizing their innovative Gaming Liquidity Services (GLS), all supported by the robust and scalable XDC Network.

A spokesperson for KingOfCrash said:“We're not just participating in the iGaming industry; we're redefining it. Our mission is to provide a gaming experience that's engaging, transparent and driven by our community. Our partnership with DeGaming ensures just that.”

Elevating the Gaming Experience

By integrating DeGaming's Gaming Liquidity Services (GLS) KingOfCrash can introduce the Game Bankroll feature, a unique concept that allows players to invest in the game's liquidity, mirroring the mechanisms of Decentralized Finance (DeFi). This feature doesn't only elevate the gaming experience but also transforms it, giving players the dual opportunity to enjoy the thrills of the game and to earn yields from their investments. It's a pioneering move that blurs the lines between being a player and the house, offering a dynamic gaming environment that is as rewarding as it is thrilling.







About DeGaming Limited

Located in Cyprus, DeGaming is a visionary in the Web3 iGaming sector. They are a Web3 gambling software development company, driving the iGaming revolution with their unwavering commitment to innovation and disruption. Their Connect & Play and Gaming Liquidity Services solutions – including the Game Bankroll and Operator Bankroll – are testament to this ambition, offering unique financial solutions within the gaming sphere. These services are not just tools but catalysts for transforming the gaming experience, aligning financial opportunity with thrilling gameplay.

Find more information about DeGaming by visiting their website or join their Telegram community to share insights and engage with fellow enthusiasts.

About XDC Network

The XDC Network is an open-source, carbon-neutral, enterprise-grade, EVM-compatible, Layer 1 blockchain that has been operationally successful since 2019. The network obtains consensus via a specially delegated proof-of-stake (XDPoS) technique that allows for 2-second transaction times, near-zero gas expenses ($0.0001), over 2000 TPS, and interoperability with ISO 20022 financial messaging standards. The XDC Network powers a wide range of novel blockchain use cases that are secure, scalable, and highly efficient.

Find more information about XDC Network by visiting their website.