Azerbaijan, U.S. To Discuss Prospects For Energy Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan`s Energy Minister, Parviz Shahbazov, has embarked on
a visit to the United States of America, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.
During the visit, Minister Shahbazov is scheduled to hold
several meetings to discuss prospects for bilateral energy
cooperation, projects implemented by Azerbaijan to ensure
international energy security, and other related topics.
