               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Ilham Aliyev`S Expanded Meeting With President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Kicked Off


2/19/2024 8:07:51 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev`s expanded meeting with President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has started, Azernews reports.

MENAFN19022024000195011045ID1107870459

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search