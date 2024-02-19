Zelensky Congratulates Mauritania President On Taking Over Presidency Of African Union

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has congratulated Mauritania's President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani on taking over the rotating chairmanship of the African Union.

The Ukrainian leader said this in a post on the X social media platform, Ukrinform reports.

"Congratulations to President Cheikh Ghazouani on the beginning of Mauritania's presidency of the African Union," Zelensk said.

He wished the Mauritanian Presidency every success in advancing the African Union's goals and ensuring the continent's sustainable and peaceful development.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine is ready for mutually beneficial cooperation to restore international law and the UN Charter, including through the implementation of Ukraine's Peace Formula.

Zelensky said last year that Ukraine was interested in partnership with African countries and was ready to hold a Ukraine-African Union summit.

The African Union is an intergovernmental organization that unites 55 African countries. The organization was founded on July 9, 2002 as the legal successor of the Organization of African Unity (OAU).

Photo: President's Office