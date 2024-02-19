Paris To Host COP29-Focused Roundtable Discussions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. A round table
meeting dedicated to the 28th and 29th sessions of the Conference
of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
(COP28 and COP29) will take place on February 20 at the
headquarters of the International Energy Agency (IEA) in Paris,
Executive Director of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol
Birol noted that the discussions, led by COP28 President Sultan
Al Jaber, will focus on the outcomes of COP28 within the consensus
of the UAE and determine the next steps for COP29.
He highlighted that the meeting will be joined by global climate
and energy leaders, official representatives from various
countries, and diplomats.
Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister, COP29 Lead Negotiator
Yalchin Rafiyev will participate in the meeting.
The decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was made official on
December 11, 2023, in Dubai.
On January 4, 2024, Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and
Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, was appointed as President of
COP29.
