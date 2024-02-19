Azerbaijani Air Defense Units Increase Professionalism (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. In accordance with the training plan for 2024, approved by the Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, classes are held with the personnel of the Air Defense Units.

During the classes, the combat crews of the divisions of the S-300 "Favorit" anti-aircraft missile complexes were put on alert and accomplished tasks on preparing the equipment for combat, protecting facilities from air attack, overcoming imaginary enemy missile strikes, and the others.

The main purpose of conducting the classes is to increase the theoretical knowledge and practical skills of military personnel, as well as to maintain the combat readiness of Air Defense Units at a high level.

