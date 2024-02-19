Egypt Reaffirms Rejection Of Palestinians' Displacement

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 19 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry reiterated on Monday his country's rejection of an Israeli military operation in Rafah and any ideas or measures that push towards the displacement of Palestinians outside the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said minister Shoukry affirmed the rejection of relocating the Palestinians during a meeting with the US House of Represetnatives' delegation, currently visiting Egypt as part of a regional tour. The delegation is led by Adam Smith, a member of the House of Representatives.

Shoukry emphasized the necessity of an immediate ceasefire and a serious peace process to establish an independent Palestinian state within a specific and short timeframe.

The meeting involved a comprehensive discussion on the Gaza Strip crisis, with Shoukry aiming to address US House of Representatives' questions about Egypt's assessment of ending the war on Gaza.

Shoukry reviewed his country's efforts to facilitate Palestinian aid entry in Gaza Strip and remove Israel's obstacles.

He welcomed the US delegation, emphasizing the need for strengthening strategic partnership to establish peace and security in the region.

He emphasized the necessity of ongoing efforts to enhance political, economic, commercial, and military relations between Cairo and Washington to serve their mutual interests.

Shoukry praised the strengthening of relations between Egypt and the US Congress members, emphasizing their crucial role in serving common Egyptian-American interests. (end)

