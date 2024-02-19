Kuwait FM Receives ESCWA Executive Secretary

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received Monday Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), Dr. Rola Dashti, at the ministry headquarter.

The meeting focused on enhancing the close cooperation between the State of Kuwait and ESCWA at national, regional, and international levels. Discussions delved into the economic, social, and environmental aspects of development, exploring opportunities for joint action within this framework. (end)

