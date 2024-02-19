Kings Auctions Beverly Hills And Kings Auctions Las Vegas Set To Sell Michael Jackson's Art At Auction & Private Sale

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rare Tiffany lamp

Lalique Swans

Martin Luther King drawing by Michael Jackson

Jackson fans, art collectors, and investors will want to be a part of this rare auction event. Art reveal and auction to happen early 2024.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kings Auctions Beverly Hills with Kings Auctions Las Vegas is preparing to sell Michael Jackson's personal collection of hand drawn, signed art that has previously been deemed "The Museum Collection''. This multi million dollar collection is being sold by court mandate after many years of court hearings and will be available to exclusive bidders around the world. Kings Auctions was the choice of the court due to their history with rare celebrity owned merchandise and Hollywood memorabilia. The collection includes all types of drawings by Jackson himself. Fans of Jackson and art enthusiasts alike are sure to be interested in this unique opportunity to own a piece of history. With bidding set to begin in early 2024 buyers will soon be able to view the iconic collection. So whether you're a fan of Jackson's music, or an investor be sure to keep your eye on this upcoming auction.In addition, Kings Auctions has acquired a few additional pieces of Jackson's art that will be sold via pre-auction private offering. Contact us for further information and to set a date for a private showing.On March 3, 2024 Kings Auctions Las Vegas will auction off a rare collection of 100+ Elvis Presley records, a rare art deco Tiffany lamp circa 1920, a large collection of important Lalique, Erte, Rolex, and other interesting items.As Presley remains one of the most iconic musicians of all time, his records are highly sought after by collectors around the world. The collection, which includes rare and unusual pressings of many of Presley's most popular songs, was amassed over a period of several decades by a dedicated collector. The auction will feature items from every stage of Presley's career, from his early Sun Records releases to his later work in the 1970s.Bidding will be fierce for many of the items, and several rare pressings are extremely rare. One particularly sought-after item is a limited-edition 10-inch LP of Elvis' first single, "That's All Right," which will surely be the highlight of the event.Featured in Kings Auctions March 3rd auction is also a Tiffany Furnaces Art Deco lamp circa 1920, numbered 369 and signed, valued between $15,000-$25,000 [currently with three absentee bids], a collection of important Lalique including a pair of the classic swans (head up and head down), bowls, vases, statues, perfume bottles, and ring dishes.Fans of Erte will also have the opportunity to buy Erte's "The Contessa" and "Ladies In Waiting".Winners will walk away with unique and valued pieces whether you're a die-hard Elvis fan, collector, or investor. The event is not to be missed.

