Direct To Mobile Technology Market To Witness Positive Growth By 2032 Report By Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The market for direct to mobile technology is currently witnessing a substantial upsurge owing to the enhanced productivity of operations and the industry's modernization.

Fort Collins, Colorado, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Direct to Mobile Technology Market is anticipated to witness healthy growth over the forecast period.

D2M is a technology that sends content directly to mobile devices using broadcast signals. Unlike traditional methods, this technology doesn't rely on the internet or cellular data networks. It can deliver content to multiple users simultaneously, making it efficient and cost-effective. The technology is being tested in several countries and is expected to be available in the consumer market soon.

The growth of the direct-to-mobile technology market is heavily influenced by the increasing use of mobile devices and applications, as well as remote work and collaboration. The demand for D2M services is driven by the widespread use of mobile devices in various sectors, such as healthcare, education, finance, and entertainment. The rollout of 4G and 5G networks has contributed to faster data speeds and has further enhanced the capabilities of direct to mobile applications.

These advancements in telecommunications have paved the way for the proliferation of mobile devices and increased the demand for D2M services. Samsung Electronics debuted avant-garde technologies at the largest consumer electronics exhibition, CES 2024. The company has recently collaborated with Google to introduce a new Quick Share feature, an improved version of the Nearby Share feature on Android phones. These updates will gradually roll out by the end of February 2024.

Request Sample Report:

Segmentation Overview:

The global direct to mobile technology market has been segmented into healthcare, e-commerce, marketing, and region. Telemedicine has emerged as a significant player in the healthcare market, offering direct-to-mobile services that deliver healthcare services directly to users' mobile devices. This approach has improved convenience, accessibility, and efficacy in the healthcare industry. Health applications are expected to gain popularity in the coming years as they enable patients to connect with healthcare providers through virtual consultations, follow-ups, and remote monitoring. The direct-to-mobile technology segment is witnessing a significant boost in its market share, predominantly driven by the increasing adoption of mobile payments. This trend is expected to continue in the upcoming years, owing to the growing penetration of technology and the widespread use of smartphones. It is projected that shopping apps will play a crucial role in the e-commerce industry, as they are likely to gain prominence in the coming years.

Buy This Research Report:

Direct to Mobile Technology Market Report Highlights:

The global direct to mobile technology market growth anticipates a positive CAGR.



D2M is a broadcast technology that delivers content directly to mobile devices, without requiring internet or cellular data networks. It can serve multiple users simultaneously, making it cost-effective. The demand for D2M is driven by the widespread use of mobile devices in various sectors. The rollout of 4G and 5G networks has further enhanced the capabilities of direct to mobile applications. Samsung has recently collaborated with Google to introduce a new Quick Share feature, which will roll out by the end of February 2024.

The Asia Pacific region is poised to be a leader in the coming years, thanks to the widespread use of smartphones and robust tech support. This growth is further driven by the prevalence of mobile technology in key sectors such as healthcare, e-commerce, and transportation, as well as advancements in wearable devices, cross-border collaborations, rapid technological progress, and government backing.

Some prominent players in the direct to mobile technology market report include Sincho, Twilio, Plivio, Firebase, Braze, Airship, Leanplum, OneSignal, Nexmo, Pusher.

Industry Trends and Insights:

NanoXplore Inc., a prominent graphene manufacturer, has recently augmented the production capacity of its plant located in St-Clotilde, Quebec. This expansion aims to fulfill the augmented demand for graphene-enhanced sheet molding compound (SMC) parts required by one of our esteemed clients currently running an active program.

CleverTap, a retention cloud service, has recently acquired Leanplum - a multi-channel customer engagement platform based in San Francisco. Through this acquisition, CleverTap intends to expand its capabilities and broaden its customer base to over 1,200 in more than 100 countries. The two companies will collaborate to help digital brands improve their user engagement, retention, and lifetime value by providing real-time hyper-personalization.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

OR

Ask For Discount

Direct to Mobile Technology Market Segmentation:

By Healthcare: Telemedicine, health apps

By E-commerce: Mobile payment, shopping apps

By Marketing : Mobile marketing, SMS marketing

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.



About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR's comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: ...

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website:

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Parametric Insurance Market 2023 to 2032

Sequencing Reagents Market 2023 to 2032

Tray Former Machines Market 2023 to 2032

Extended Detection and Response Market 2023 to 2032

Enterprise Asset Management Market 2023 to 2032

CONTACT: Mail: ... Ph: +1-970-672-0390 Website: