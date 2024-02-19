Cancer Registry Software Market To Be Propelled At A 10.4% CAGR Until 2034, Reaching A Valuation Of US$ 236.0 Million | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The integration of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data analytics is reshaping the capabilities of cancer registry software. These innovations enhance the speed and accuracy of data analysis, allowing healthcare providers to extract meaningful insights for personalized treatment strategies, early detection efforts, and epidemiological research. NEWARK, Del, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven by international collaborative research activities, the worldwide cancer registry software market is expected to reach a worth of US$ 87.4 million in 2024. It is anticipated that the trend will open up new market opportunities, resulting in a projected CAGR of 10.4% between 2024 and 2034 and a total worth of US$ 236.0 million by that year.

One of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market is real-world evidence generation. Pharmaceutical companies, regulatory agencies, and healthcare payers increasingly rely on real-world evidence to inform clinical decision-making, drug development, and reimbursement policies. Cancer registry software facilitates the generation of RWE by aggregating and analyzing real-world patient data, supporting comparative effectiveness research, post-market surveillance, and pharmacovigilance activities. Get a Sample Copy of the Report: The integration of artificial intelligence and predictive analytics capabilities enhances the predictive modeling, risk stratification, and treatment planning functionalities of the cancer registry software. AI-driven algorithms can identify patterns, predict outcomes, and personalize treatment recommendations based on individual patient characteristics and disease profiles, driving advancements in precision oncology. There is a growing recognition of health disparities and inequities in cancer outcomes among different demographic groups and populations. Cancer registry software can facilitate the collection of data related to social determinants of health, enabling healthcare providers and policymakers to identify and address disparities in cancer incidence, treatment access, and outcomes. The cancer registry software market can support the development and implementation of personalized risk assessment tools and prevention programs. Healthcare providers can tailor prevention strategies, screening protocols, and lifestyle interventions to reduce the risk of cancer development, by analyzing individual and population-level risk factors, genetic predispositions, and environmental exposures. “Digital health innovations have enabled the generation of patient health data, prompting the deployment of the cancer registry software. This helps ingest, analyze, and integrate cancer surveillance systems, enabling continuous monitoring of patient symptoms in real-time,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI). Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global cancer registry software market was valued at US$ 78.8 million in 2023.

From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 11.5%.

The market in Japan is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.8% through 2034.

By deployment model, the on-premise segment to account for a CAGR of 10.3% through 2034.

The absolute dollar growth of the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 148.6 million during the forecast period. The market in the United Kingdom is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.5% through 2034. Get Full Access to this Report: Competitive Landscape The competitive landscape of the cancer registry software market is characterized by a diverse array of vendors offering solutions designed to streamline data collection, management, analysis, and reporting for cancer registries worldwide. Key Developments

In 2022, Elekta announced that the National Health Service Supply Chain had procured multiple licenses for the ProKnow software solution of Elekta. The software centralizes and analyzes radiotherapy data within a secure and scalable platform, granting access to radiation oncology facilities across NHS England nationwide. Cancer Registry Software Market Size:

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 87.4 million Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 236.0 million Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 10.4% Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ million Key Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia The Middle East & Africa Key Market Segments Covered

Deployment Model

Database Type

End User Region Key Countries Profiled

The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa Israel Key Companies Profiled

C/NET Solutions

Conduent Inc.

Electronic Registry System Inc.

Elekta

Himagine solutions

IBM Corporation

McKesson Corporation

NeuralFrame, Inc.

Onco Inc.

Ordinal Data Inc. Rocky Mountain Cancer Data Systems

Request Report Methodology:

Cancer Registry Software Market Segmentation:

Deployment Model:



On-Premise Cloud-Based

Database Type:



Commercial Database Public Database

End User:



Government and Third Party

Private Players

Hospital and Medical Practice Others

Region:



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia The Middle East and Africa



Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges clients face and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

