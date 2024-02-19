Business Reporter: Cmos And The Value Of Customer-Centric Digital Transformation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Championing the Customer Perspective is the Key to Success

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- When businesses adopt new technology platforms, chief marketing officers and marketing leaders play a vital role in championing the customer experience (CX). According to an article published in Business Reporter, Al Collins, Founder and CEO of VShift explains that digital transformations are most successful when there is a change-agent CMO that aligns stakeholders and keeps the customer's needs central to the project.VShift has led successful digital transformations in health care, financial services, and other complex regulated industries that deliver customer-centric experiences and generate revenue growth and competitive market share.“In our experience, digital transformations work best when the customer experience is prioritized, and no one can champion the customer like the CMO. Why? Because CMOs own the customer experience, drive awareness, and manage brand perception to drive growth,” said Collins.Digital transformations that are internally led and IT-focused often fail because they lack market focus and tangible customer benefits. That's why Collins recommends that CMOs play an active role in the digital transformation process with an equal seat at the table as technology, operations and risk.“A CMO's success depends heavily on having the right technology tools and operating model in place, so it's important for them to be informed about the tech to heavily influence its selection,” Collins advises.“For example, learn about 'composable,' 'headless' and 'decoupled' technologies that are less expensive, faster, flexible, and give you more control so you can accelerate the pace of innovation and launch new initiatives when market opportunities arise.”In addition to adopting cross-functional governance models, organizations should consider giving customer measures, such as a customer satisfaction score (CSAT), engagement, conversions, loyalty, and lifetime value, the same weight as technology and efficiency measures.“If consumer benefits and marketing needs aren't articulated from the start, your initiative won't benefit your customers down the road,” added Collins.To learn more about the new digital technologies that can boost customer experience, read the article .About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Independent, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About VShiftVShift is a digital strategy, design and technology agency for enterprise-scale brands in regulated industries including healthcare and financial services. It helps clients navigate both the internal and external obstacles that transformation projects inevitably face in big companies, keeping the organization focused on launching impactful solutions. VShift maintains multi-year and multi-project relationships with its clients built on a foundation of trust and hands-on leadership.

Business Reporter

Press

+44 20 8349 6488

email us here