Seller Assistant App Introduces Affiliate Program

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Seller Assistant App , a Product Research Browser Extension for Amazon Sellers, has announced the launch of its Affiliate Program, providing opportunities for individuals from various backgrounds to participate in an income-generating initiative.The Seller Assistant App Affiliate Program is a referral initiative that invites content creators, bloggers, and influencers to share their unique referral link. Through this, they can introduce Seller Assistant App to their audience, earning commissions effortlessly.Distinguishing itself from other programs, Seller Assistant App Affiliate Program allows affiliates to convert extra income into a dependable revenue stream. Affiliates earn a substantial 30% commission on each sale through their referral link, ensuring continuous payouts as long as referred users utilize the app extension.The program provides comprehensive support for success, equipping participants with essential tools and resources. This includes personalized support and detailed analytics, enabling affiliates to monitor referrals and optimize promotional strategies.Seller Assistant App Affiliate Program is suitable for individuals looking to increase their income while endorsing a crucial tool for Amazon sellers. Whether one is a YouTuber, social media influencer, blogger, or podcast host, the program offers an opportunity for financial growth.Affiliates of the program enjoy a 30% lifetime commission, extended tracking cookies lasting 9999 days, and monthly payouts for a secure income flow. Additionally, referred users receive a $20 discount off their first annual subscription to Seller Assistant App.About Seller Assistant AppSeller Assistant App is a comprehensive Product Research Browser Extension for Amazon Sellers (Online Arbitrage, Wholesale, Dropshipping), offering essential features to streamline and enhance the selling experience on the platform. All necessary information is in one place, allowing users to quickly find High-Profit Products with advanced analytics.

