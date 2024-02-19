Dollar stabilizes as markets hold for president’s day holiday

(MENAFN) Following recent data indicating persistent challenges with inflation in the United States, the dollar stabilized on Monday, prompting speculation about the timing of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy adjustments. The yen, meanwhile, remained relatively weak, hovering close to the psychologically significant level of 150 yen per dollar.



With US markets closed for the Presidents' Day holiday, trading volumes were anticipated to be subdued throughout the day. The yen's stability around the 150 mark in recent days prompted scrutiny from officials, with markets attentive to any potential intervention by Japanese authorities aimed at stabilizing the currency.



Throughout the day, the yen edged up by 0.20 percent to 149.94 against the dollar, though it remained down approximately six percent for the year. Against the euro, the yen lingered near its lowest levels in three months, hovering around 161.925.



Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the performance of the US currency against six major counterparts, saw minimal movement at 104.20 at the start of the week, following five consecutive weeks of gains. The index has risen by three percent since the beginning of the year, as traders recalibrate their expectations regarding potential interest rate adjustments.

