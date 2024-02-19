Value of Iran's exports to EAEU member nations sees 11 percent hike in 10 months YoY

(MENAFN) During the initial 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year, the value of Iran's exports to the member nations of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) surged by 11 percent compared to the corresponding period in the previous year, as announced by the spokesperson of Iran's House of Industry, Mining and Trade's International Relations and Trade Development Committee.



According to Ruhollah Latifi, Iran dispatched 3.370 million tons of commodities valued at USD1.337 billion to EAEU members during this timeframe, reflecting a 19 percent increase in exports by weight.



Notably, fishery, agricultural, and food products comprised 42 percent of Iran's export value to Eurasia. The average value of each ton of exported Iranian goods to the union stood at USD723 throughout the specified period.



Specifically, exports of fishery, agricultural, and food products to the EAEU escalated by 17.2 percent in weight and 16.4 percent in value relative to the same period in the prior year.



In terms of destination countries, the top recipients of Iranian goods during this period were the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, and Belarus, in respective order.



The preferential trade agreement between Iran and the EAEU, established in 2018, encompasses approximately 862 commodity items, subjecting them to preferential tariffs and fostering bilateral trade relations between the involved parties.

