TEDPIX ends Sunday’s session with 0.32 percent rise

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the second day of the Iranian calendar week, TEDPIX, the primary index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), climbed by 6,606 points, marking a 0.32 percent increase to reach 2,071,132 points.



The Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) stands as the most significant among the four stock exchanges in Iran. Alongside TSE, Iran hosts three other key exchanges: The Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and the over-the-counter market known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB). These exchanges play vital roles in facilitating trade and investment activities within Iran's financial markets, each serving specific sectors and trading instruments.



The consistent activity and performance of TEDPIX and the broader Iranian financial exchanges reflect the ongoing developments and investor sentiments within Iran's economy, contributing to the broader landscape of the country's financial markets.



“To reduce the speculative and profit-seeking activities of dealers in the country, financing tools should be diversified,” Mohammad Shirijian stated on Sunday.



“The capital market is an institution that directs capital to production in an efficient manner. Now, to accelerate the process of resource transfer and high productivity, the financing should be directed to the enterprises,” he clarified.



Shirijian emphasized the necessity for the government and parliament to prioritize the stock market, declaring: “If the government and parliament pay more attention to the capital market, we will see the withdrawal of resources from non-productive markets and the reduction of the bubble in other parallel markets (such as currency, coins, gold, housing, and cars).”

MENAFN19022024000045015839ID1107870382