IATA cautions of protracted supply chain difficulties in aviation

(MENAFN) Willie Walsh, the president of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), cautioned on Monday that the global aviation industry is likely to grapple with supply chain issues for several more years. Speaking at the Changi Aviation Summit on the eve of the Singapore Air Show, Walsh emphasized that while the sector is projected to grow by 3.3 percent annually over the next two decades, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead this expansion with a growth rate of 4.5 percent annually.



Highlighting the urgent need for increased production of sustainable aviation fuel, Walsh stressed that governments must implement incentives to facilitate this crucial development. He underlined the importance of sustainable practices in the aviation sector to mitigate environmental impacts and ensure long-term viability.



The International Air Transport Association recently reported that air travel showed signs of recovery in December, with total travel traffic for 2023 inching closer to pre-pandemic levels. According to data released by IATA earlier this month, total travel traffic in 2023, measured in passenger revenue per kilometer, surged by 36.9 percent compared to 2022. Moreover, travel traffic for the entirety of 2023 reached 94.1 percent of its 2019 levels, indicating a significant rebound in demand despite ongoing challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

