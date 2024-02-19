Commodity markets experience small upsurge last week

(MENAFN) The economic activity in the United States remained robust, while increases attributed to China and persistent geopolitical tensions contributed to the uptick in commodity prices.



Following the release of US inflation data that surpassed expectations, speculation regarding potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve gained traction among analysts.



Notably, the US Dollar Index marked its seventh consecutive increase last week, surging to nearly a three-month high at 105 before closing the week at 104.3, reflecting a 0.2 percent rise.



Meanwhile, the US 10-Year Bond Yield experienced a notable uptick of approximately 12 basis points, ending the week at 4.29 percent. This trend persisted in bond markets as inflation data exceeded forecasts.



The price of gold per ounce dipped below USD2,000 for the first time since December, continuing its downward trajectory for the second consecutive week. This decline was attributed to increasing demand for the US dollar, elevated bond yields elevating the opportunity cost of holding gold, and higher-than-expected inflation in the US. Gold closed the week at USD2,012, representing a 0.6 percent decrease.



Silver witnessed a surge in demand, particularly due to the Chinese New Year celebrations, while palladium experienced buying activity in response to sharp declines witnessed previously.



Despite gold's decline, silver gained 3.6 percent in value, while palladium and platinum saw notable increases of 10.2 percent and 4 percent, respectively, reflecting the complex dynamics at play in the commodities market amidst shifting economic conditions and investor sentiment.

