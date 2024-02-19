Oil rates see decline amid persistent concerns over US economy

(MENAFN) Oil prices experienced a decline on Monday amid persistent concerns regarding the US economy and potential delays in the Federal Reserve's interest rate reduction, which adversely affected market sentiment regarding oil demand growth in the world's largest oil-consuming nation.



At 10:14 a.m. local time (0714GMT), the international benchmark crude, Brent, traded at USD82.93 per barrel, reflecting a 0.65 percent decrease from the previous trading session's closing price of USD83.47 per barrel on Friday. Similarly, the American benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), traded at USD77.89 per barrel at the same time, marking a 0.72 percent decline from Friday's closing figure of USD78.46 per barrel.



The decline in oil prices at the beginning of the week was driven by apprehensions that the Federal Reserve might delay its interest rate cuts, given recent macroeconomic data suggesting contrary indications compared to prior expectations.



Notably, recent data from the US Commerce Department heightened these concerns, with January's retail sales data revealing a significant 0.8 percent decrease to USD700.3 billion, surpassing the forecasted 0.2 percent decline. This decline in consumer spending potentially signifies a broader economic slowdown, influencing the Federal Reserve's monetary policy deliberations.



Market observers have closely monitored the Federal Reserve's actions, with previous expectations leaning towards a stable policy rate. However, current expectations are shifting, with a 75 percent probability attributed to the Federal Reserve initiating rate cuts by June, indicating a cautious approach to stimulating the US economy.



Investors eagerly anticipate insights from the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, scheduled for release on Wednesday, for any indications regarding the central bank's forthcoming decisions.

