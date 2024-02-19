Turkey’s short-term external debt portfolio surges to USD177.4B

(MENAFN) As of the conclusion of 2023, Turkey’s short-term external debt portfolio surged to USD177.4 billion, as indicated by official data disclosed on Monday. The Turkish Central Bank highlighted in a statement that the foreign debt repayments expected within the subsequent 12 months escalated by 17.2 percent compared to the previous year.



During this timeframe, financial institutions' short-term external debt inventory increased by 10.1 percent to reach USD68.4 billion, while other sectors observed a 10.8 percent rise, amounting to USD59.6 billion. Moreover, trade credits associated with imports under various sectors totaled USD52.5 billion by December 2023, reflecting a 7.8 percent surge from the conclusion of 2022.



These figures illuminate Türkiye's current financial landscape, underlining both the substantial short-term external debt burden and the notable growth across different sectors, warranting careful scrutiny and strategic economic management to ensure financial stability and sustainable growth moving forward.



"From the borrowers' side, the short-term debt of the public sector, which consists of public banks, increased by 19.3 percent to USD34.5 billion, and the short-term debt of the private sector increased by 7.5 percent to USD93.6 billion compared to the end of 2022," it further mentioned.



By the conclusion of the previous year, approximately 50.3 percent of the debt portfolio was denominated in US dollars, with euros accounting for 23.3 percent, Turkish liras for 10 percent, and the remaining 16.4 percent distributed among other currencies.

MENAFN19022024000045015839ID1107870378