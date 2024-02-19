Turkey's main stock index opens Monday’s session with gains

(MENAFN) On Monday, Turkey's main stock index, the BIST 100, commenced trading at 9,322.05 points, reflecting a rise of 0.77 percent or 71.69 points compared to the previous closing figures. This increase follows a marginal uptick on Friday, where the Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index edged up by 0.09 percent, achieving a new record high at 9,250.36 points. The positive momentum in the stock market mirrors ongoing investor confidence and possibly signals favorable economic conditions.



At 09:50 a.m. local time (0650GMT), the exchange rate between the US dollar and the Turkish lira was recorded at 30.8680, while the euro to lira exchange rate stood at 33.3183. Concurrently, one British pound was equivalent to 38.9612 Turkish liras, indicating fluctuations in currency markets that could impact trade and investment decisions.



In the global commodities market, Brent crude oil was being traded at approximately USD82.79 per barrel, indicating a persistent upward trend in oil prices. This could reflect various factors, including supply dynamics, geopolitical tensions, and market speculation. Additionally, the price of gold per ounce stood at USD2,033.00, indicating a continued interest in safe-haven assets amidst economic uncertainties and inflation concerns.



Overall, the dynamics observed in Turkey's financial markets underscore the interconnectedness of global economic factors and the importance of monitoring market indicators for insights into economic trends and investor sentiment.

