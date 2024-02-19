Immunoassay Market Trends And Forecasts Highlight Expansion And Technological Advancements From 2023 To 2027

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immunoassay Markets. Strategies and Trends. Forecasts by Application, Technology, Product, User and by Country. With Executive Guides, Customized Forecasting and Analysis. 2023 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



A comprehensive analysis, capturing the latest trends and forecasts within the immunoassay industry, has been meticulously compiled in a new research publication. This extensive repository of knowledge reveals critical insights spanning from 2023 to 2027, and presents an in-depth look at the strategic directions and market trends shaping the future of immunoassays.

Amidst a landscape where rapid and accessible diagnostics have surged in demand due to the global pandemic, the arena of immunoassays is witnessing significant transformation. This report envisages the trajectory of immunoassay technologies, and how the rise in genetic knowledge is carving new niches for their application. It dissects various segments of the market such as multiplex immunoassays, point-of-care testing, biomarker development, and consumer-directed tests.

A key focus is on the robust growth observed within the clinical diagnostics sector, where traditional immunoassay maintains stability whilst branching into emerging domains. The content provides a focused view of the vibrant expansion areas, integrating perspectives on user needs, technology advancements, and product innovations. It also identifies the prospects of diverse applications from infectious disease testing to oncology and endocrinology.

The data within the study is poised as an invaluable asset for stakeholders to make informed decisions and assess market valuations with a renewed sense of clarity. With over 60 companies profiled within the report, readers are granted a panoramic view of both prominent industry leaders and emerging players, each contributing to the dynamic market landscape.

Key highlights of the publication include:



Detailed market analysis and forecasts from 2023 to 2027.

Insights into the expansion of rapid diagnostics and point-of-care testing.

Gauging the impact of genetic advancements on immunoassay markets.

Identification of growth sectors by application, technology, and user perspective. Thorough profiles of companies shaping the immunoassay industry's trajectory.

As the field of immunoassays continues to evolve, this report stands as a testament to the ongoing innovation and the emerging opportunities which are propelling the industry forward. It offers a strategic compass for those navigating the complexities of the diagnostic market and seeking to harness the potential of immunoassays in a post-pandemic world.

This pivotal research is now accessible, providing industry professionals, analysts, and investors with the insights needed to thrive in the rapidly changing landscape of immunoassay technology and applications. Harness the power of informed decision-making, backed by the latest data and analysis, to stake a claim in the future of diagnostics.

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Situation Analysis for Immunoassay Market

Guides for Executives, Marketing, Sales, and Business Development Staff Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors



Definition of Immunoassay Markets



Enzyme Based



Immunofluorescence



Chemiluminescence



DNA/NAT



RIA & Other



Reagents/Kits, Analyzers, Software & Services

Market Segments: Infectious Disease, Auto Immune, Endocrinology, Oncology, Cardiology, Other Specialty

Methodology Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry



Players in a Dynamic Market

Clinical Laboratory Market Segments Markets and Discussion



Factors Driving Growth

Factors Limiting Growth Immunoassay Instrumentation



EDP Biotech, New Day Diagnostics to Merge

Sorrento Therapeutics Nabs Contract for Dx Platform

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics DxI 9000 Access Immunoassay Analyzer

Qorvo Eyes Multiplex Immunoassay

BioMerieux Launches New Products

Senzo to Commercialize Infectious Disease Lateral Flow Tests

Nanomix Plans Instrument, Test Launches

Startup GLX Analytix Prepares for Commercialization

Nonagen Gets CE Mark for Bladder Cancer Immunoassay

Qualigen Acquires Majority Stake in NanoSynex

Saladax Biomedical Using Immunoassay Dx

Prolight Diagnostics to Acquire Psyros Diagnostics

Quidel to Acquire Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

FDA Grants EUA to Xtrava Health

Alamar Biosciences Develops Immuno-Sandwich Platform

FDA grants breakthrough device to multiplex immunoassay

Quidel, Beckman Settle Cardiac Immunoassay Dispute

BGI Americas, Advaite Form SARS-CoV-2 Testing Partnership

BioMerieux Gets CE Mark for Three Dengue Immunoassays

COVID-19 Portfolio to Accelerate At-Home Infectious Disease Testing

Roche Diagnostics Expanding Testing Portfolio in 2021

PerkinElmer Long-Term Outlook

Quidel Updates Outlook for C19 Testing

Dx Companies Look at Multiplex Tests for SARS-CoV-2, Influenza Becton Dickinson and NAT Diagnostics Acquisition

For more information about this report visit

