Immunoassay Market Trends And Forecasts Highlight Expansion And Technological Advancements From 2023 To 2027

A comprehensive analysis, capturing the latest trends and forecasts within the immunoassay industry, has been meticulously compiled in a new research publication. This extensive repository of knowledge reveals critical insights spanning from 2023 to 2027, and presents an in-depth look at the strategic directions and market trends shaping the future of immunoassays.
Amidst a landscape where rapid and accessible diagnostics have surged in demand due to the global pandemic, the arena of immunoassays is witnessing significant transformation. This report envisages the trajectory of immunoassay technologies, and how the rise in genetic knowledge is carving new niches for their application. It dissects various segments of the market such as multiplex immunoassays, point-of-care testing, biomarker development, and consumer-directed tests.
A key focus is on the robust growth observed within the clinical diagnostics sector, where traditional immunoassay maintains stability whilst branching into emerging domains. The content provides a focused view of the vibrant expansion areas, integrating perspectives on user needs, technology advancements, and product innovations. It also identifies the prospects of diverse applications from infectious disease testing to oncology and endocrinology.
The data within the study is poised as an invaluable asset for stakeholders to make informed decisions and assess market valuations with a renewed sense of clarity. With over 60 companies profiled within the report, readers are granted a panoramic view of both prominent industry leaders and emerging players, each contributing to the dynamic market landscape.
Key highlights of the publication include:
Detailed market analysis and forecasts from 2023 to 2027. Insights into the expansion of rapid diagnostics and point-of-care testing. Gauging the impact of genetic advancements on immunoassay markets. Identification of growth sectors by application, technology, and user perspective. Thorough profiles of companies shaping the immunoassay industry's trajectory.
As the field of immunoassays continues to evolve, this report stands as a testament to the ongoing innovation and the emerging opportunities which are propelling the industry forward. It offers a strategic compass for those navigating the complexities of the diagnostic market and seeking to harness the potential of immunoassays in a post-pandemic world.
This pivotal research is now accessible, providing industry professionals, analysts, and investors with the insights needed to thrive in the rapidly changing landscape of immunoassay technology and applications. Harness the power of informed decision-making, backed by the latest data and analysis, to stake a claim in the future of diagnostics.
Key Topics Covered: Market Guides
Strategic Situation Analysis for Immunoassay Market Guides for Executives, Marketing, Sales, and Business Development Staff Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors Introduction and Market Definition
Definition of Immunoassay Markets Industry Overview
Enzyme Based Immunofluorescence Chemiluminescence DNA/NAT RIA & Other Reagents/Kits, Analyzers, Software & Services Market Segments: Infectious Disease, Auto Immune, Endocrinology, Oncology, Cardiology, Other Specialty Methodology Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry
Players in a Dynamic Market Clinical Laboratory Market Segments Markets and Discussion Market Trends
Factors Driving Growth Factors Limiting Growth Immunoassay Instrumentation Recent Developments
EDP Biotech, New Day Diagnostics to Merge Sorrento Therapeutics Nabs Contract for Dx Platform Beckman Coulter Diagnostics DxI 9000 Access Immunoassay Analyzer Qorvo Eyes Multiplex Immunoassay BioMerieux Launches New Products Senzo to Commercialize Infectious Disease Lateral Flow Tests Nanomix Plans Instrument, Test Launches Startup GLX Analytix Prepares for Commercialization Nonagen Gets CE Mark for Bladder Cancer Immunoassay Qualigen Acquires Majority Stake in NanoSynex Saladax Biomedical Using Immunoassay Dx Prolight Diagnostics to Acquire Psyros Diagnostics Quidel to Acquire Ortho Clinical Diagnostics FDA Grants EUA to Xtrava Health Alamar Biosciences Develops Immuno-Sandwich Platform FDA grants breakthrough device to multiplex immunoassay Quidel, Beckman Settle Cardiac Immunoassay Dispute BGI Americas, Advaite Form SARS-CoV-2 Testing Partnership BioMerieux Gets CE Mark for Three Dengue Immunoassays COVID-19 Portfolio to Accelerate At-Home Infectious Disease Testing Roche Diagnostics Expanding Testing Portfolio in 2021 PerkinElmer Long-Term Outlook Quidel Updates Outlook for C19 Testing Dx Companies Look at Multiplex Tests for SARS-CoV-2, Influenza Becton Dickinson and NAT Diagnostics Acquisition
Abbott Laboratories Abcam Abionic Accel Diagnostics Applied BioCode Arlington Scientific Arrayit Corporation Atomo Diagnostics Aureum Diagnostics Aurora Biomed Autobio Diagnostics AVIVA Systems Biology Awareness Technology Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd. Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Becton, Dickinson and Company Biocartis Biomatik bioMérieux Diagnostics Bioneer Corporation Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. BioTek Instruments Boditech Med, Inc Boster Biological Technology Diamedix (Erba Diagnostics) Diasorin S.p.A. Dynex Technologies Enzo Biochem Eurofins Scientific FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics Fujirebio Gold Standard Diagnostics Grifols Hycor Biomedical Immunodiagnostic Systems (IDS) Immunodiagnostik AG Inova Diagnostics JR Biomedical Luminex Corp Maxim Biomedical Mbio Diagnostics Meso Scale Discovery Millipore Sigma Mindray Molecular Devices MP Biomedical Operon Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Perkin Elmer Qiagen Quidel R&D Systems Randox Toxicology Roche Molecular Diagnostics SD Biosensor Siemens Healthineers Sysmex Tecan Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TOSOH Bioscience Veredus Laboratories Vircell YD Diagnostics Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech
