India Cricketer Shubman Gill Named Punjab’S ‘State Icon’ To Woo Voters

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Feb 19 (IANS) The office of Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer on Monday announced to designate ace India cricketer Shubman Gill as the 'State Icon'.

Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C. said that Punjab resident Gill, who's popular among cricket enthusiasts, especially the youth, has been appointed as the 'State Icon' and would assist in wooing the voters to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, and help the state achieve a poll percentage of over 70 per cent.

Sibin also said that Gill would engage in campaigns aimed at creating voter awareness to ensure the achievement of the target of 'Is Vaar, 70 Paar'.

Earlier, popular Punjabi singer Tarsem Jassar was also appointed as a 'State Icon'.

Sibin said that at a meeting held last week, all the deputy commissioners were asked to identify the areas where voting percentage was low during the last elections.

