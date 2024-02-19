Britons cautions of slip in salary development

(MENAFN) A recent report from the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) has raised concerns about a possible decline in wage growth for United Kingdom workers this year. The report suggests that employers are contemplating reducing pay rises in response to ongoing economic challenges, leading to a potential impact on the purchasing power and disposable income of British workers.



The economic backdrop of slowing growth has prompted many United Kingdom employers to reassess hiring plans, contributing to a drop in the average expected pay rise. According to the report, the average future expected pay rise in the United Kingdom fell to 4 percent in the final quarter of 2023, marking the first decline since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Both the private and public sectors experienced a decrease in expected pay rises, with the private sector declining from 5 percent to 4 percent, and the public sector seeing a steeper decrease from 5 percent to 3 percent.



CIPD senior labor market economist Jon Boys highlighted the widening gap in pay expectations between the public and private sectors, emphasizing that this development is occurring amid mounting pressures on public services. The potential for lower pay rises raises concerns about the impact on Britons' purchasing power, particularly as living costs continue to rise.



The survey, conducted last month and involving over 2,000 employers, revealed that about a third of employers are planning to increase their headcount over the next three months, while 10 percent anticipate reductions. This dynamic adds an additional layer of complexity to the evolving labor market landscape in the United Kingdom, as employers navigate economic uncertainties and workers grapple with potential implications for their financial well-being. As the situation unfolds, the balance between wage growth, inflation, and employment trends will likely shape the narrative around the United Kingdom labor market in the coming months.





