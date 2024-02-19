(MENAFN) The Russian Defense Ministry has claimed that Ukrainian forces experienced a chaotic retreat from the key Donbass town of Avdeevka, with drone footage released purportedly showing disarray among the troops. According to the Russian military, the retreat began before an official order was issued by Kiev's recently appointed top general, Aleksandr Syrsky. The footage reveals large groups of Ukrainian soldiers on foot, leaving heavy equipment behind in an attempt to improve their chances of survival.



The retreat from Avdeevka, captured in the drone footage, was marked by artillery shelling and apparent air strikes targeting the Ukrainian forces. The videos released by the Russian military depict multiple instances of destroyed and damaged Ukrainian military vehicles, providing a visual account of the claimed disarray among the retreating troops.



Notably, the footage also shows Russian strikes targeting Ukrainian armor attempting to flee the town. One specific incident captured on video involves a Ukrainian BMP-family infantry fighting vehicle struck by a suicide drone while slowly moving away from Avdeevka off-road.



Russian forces officially liberated Avdeevka on Saturday, reportedly inflicting heavy casualties on Ukrainian troops, with estimates reaching up to 1,500 casualties in a single day. Despite Ukrainian claims that the retreat was an organized decision made on the order of General Syrsky, Moscow disputes this assertion, contending that Ukrainian forces began fleeing the town a day before the official order was issued.



The conflicting narratives surrounding the retreat from Avdeevka underscore the complexity of the situation on the ground and the ongoing information warfare between the involved parties.



As tensions escalate, the events in Avdeevka raise questions about the strategic decisions and military coordination among Ukrainian forces and the implications for the broader conflict in the region.





MENAFN19022024000045015687ID1107870353