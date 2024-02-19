Catholic cathedral tricked into memorial for transgender ‘mother of all whores’

(MENAFN) The pastor of St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York is expressing outrage after a funeral service for a transgender activist took a controversial turn, with attendees celebrating her as the "mother of all whores." Cecilia Gentili, a 52-year-old Argentinian-born activist, passed away in her Brooklyn home, and her funeral, attended by 1400 mourners, unfolded in a manner that shocked the church.



The New York Archdiocese released a statement on Saturday, expressing disappointment that the church was not made aware of Gentili's background and condemning what they termed "scandalous behavior" during the funeral. The Archdiocese clarified that they were only informed that a funeral Mass was being requested for a Catholic, with no knowledge that the event would take a sacrilegious and deceptive turn.



While expressing no issue with Gentili's transgender identity, the church strongly objected to the behavior of some attendees who made inappropriate comments, such as referring to her as the "mother of all whores" and altering the words of the 'Ave Maria' during the service.



Gentili, a known atheist, was recognized as a fierce advocate for transgender people and sex workers, serving as a powerful legislative lobbyist, author, and performer. Her 2022 book, 'Faltas: Letters to Everyone in My Hometown Who Isn't My Rapist,' delves into her transgender childhood, experiences of sexual trauma, motherhood, and life as a young queer individual in 1970s Argentina.



The incident at St. Patrick's Cathedral raises questions about the communication between organizers and religious institutions during such events and underscores the challenges of navigating diverse beliefs within a community. As the controversy unfolds, discussions around respect for religious spaces and the need for sensitivity in commemorating individuals with diverse backgrounds will likely come to the forefront.





