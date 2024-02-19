Save The Date: Harvia Will Host A Capital Markets Day On 29 May 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Harvia Plc press release 19 February 2024 at 2:00 p.m. EET





Harvia Plc will organize a Capital Markets Day for investors, analysts, other capital markets representatives and media on Wednesday, 29 May 2024. At the event, Harvia's CEO Matias Järnefelt and other members of the Group Management Team will give an update on the company's strategy and financial targets.

The event will be held in English at Harvia headquarters in Muurame, Finland, and it will be possible to follow the event via a live webcast.

An invitation with a detailed agenda and registration information will be published closer to the event.





For more information, please contact:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO, tel. +358 40 5050 440





Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia's brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company's comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia's revenue totaled EUR 150.5 million in 2023. Harvia Group employs approximately 600 professionals in Finland, Germany, United States, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

