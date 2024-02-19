US Countertops Market Set To Expand At A CAGR Of 3.90% Between 2023-2028: In-Depth Industry Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S Countertops Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The US countertops market has witnessed a valuation of $28.07 billion as of 2022, and according to a new market research study added to our website, it is forecast to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.90% within the period of 2023-2028. The study provides a granular analysis encompassing the current trends, market enablers, challenges, and the competitive landscape.
Key Insights into the US Countertops Market
Rising preference for spacious kitchens and bathrooms, as well as outdoor kitchen areas, propels market growth. Technological advancements leading to the emergence of smart countertop solutions. Strong demand for quartz countertops thanks to its superior durability, low maintenance, and aesthetic appeal. Marble countertops remain a choice for the hospitality sector, adding a touch of luxury to interiors.
The report segments the market to provide targeted insights on various materials such as granite, solid surfaces, quartz, and marble, as well as their applications across kitchens, bathrooms, and other spaces, shedding light on both residential and commercial uses. This comprehensive market view caters to industry stakeholders looking to understand the current market dynamics and future projections.
Competitive Landscape and Noteworthy Industry Players
Within the competitive sphere, key players such as Caesarstone, Cambria, and Cosentino Group continue to hold a significant market presence, while a constellation of other prominent players including Formica Corporation and Wilsonart also make their mark. The study examines these major vendors alongside numerous other participants who contribute to the vibrancy and innovation within the industry.
Market Dynamics and Structural Insights
The analysis delves into the integral market dynamics that shape the countertop industry, addressing potential restrains while highlighting various growth trends that could chart the market's trajectory. Moreover, an in-depth competitive landscape offers clarity on the strategic positions of key and emerging vendors, illustrating their roles in the evolving market structure.
Methodological Rigor and Analyst Expertise
An appendix section provides a transparent look at the research methodology that underpins the credibility of the study's findings. Additionally, credentials of the industry analysts responsible for the insights ensure trust in the data provided within the report.
As the US countertops industry continues to evolve and expand, this market study serves as a pivotal resource for understanding the current state and future outlook of this dynamic market segment.
Key Topics Covered:
US Countertops Market Overview
Executive Summary Key Findings Key Developments US Countertops Market Segmentation Data
Material Market Insights (2022-2028) US Countertops Market Prospects & Opportunities
Granite Solid Surface Quartz Marble Others Application Market Insights (2022-2028) End-user Market Insights (2022-2028)
US Countertops Market Drivers US Countertops Market Trends US Countertops Market Constraints
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Caesarstone Cambria Cosentino Group DuPont Formica Corporation Wilsonart American Countertops Inc. Aristech Surfaces LLC GRAMACO GRANITE AND MARBLE Lotte Chemical Hyundai L&C Levantina LX Hausys Lozier Corporation Midland Marble Ltd PANOLAM INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC Paxton Countertops Precision Countertops American Countertop Experts, Inc. Arizona Tile, L.L.C. C&D Granite LLC. Cutting Edge Countertops Inc. Dal-Tile Group, Inc Flowform Countertops Formatop Company Granite America Granite and Marble Express Great Floors IceStone ING Granite Inc Interogo Foundation Intown Granite & Quartz Masco Corporation OKITE Profile Cabinet Raphael Stone Sage Surfaces SCI Surfaces The Countertop Company The Countertop Factory Vicostone
