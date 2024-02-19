Discover The FANX (Frontfanz) Listing On XT.COM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT, the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of FANX on its platform in the Innovation zone (Web 3.0) and the FANX/USDT trading pair started from 2024-02-16 08:00 (UTC).





Users can deposit FANX for trading from 2024-02-15 08:00(UTC) Withdrawals for FANX opened at 2024-02-17 08:00 (UTC)



About FANX

FANX is an ERC-20 token deployed on the Polygon Layer-2 blockchain with a max supply of 500 Million tokens. FANX, FrontFanz's native cryptocurrency, stands at the forefront of revolutionizing the digital entertainment industry. As a deflationary token launched on the Polygon blockchain, FANX serves as the lifeblood of the FrontFanz platform, facilitating seamless transactions and empowering creators and fans alike. With a total supply carefully calculated to ensure liquidity and sustainability, FANX is poised to become a cornerstone of the burgeoning Web3 ecosystem.

At its core, FANX embodies the ethos of decentralization and empowerment. By leveraging blockchain technology, FANX eliminates the barriers and biases inherent in traditional payment systems, providing creators with greater financial autonomy and fans with enhanced access to exclusive content and experiences. The token's deflationary model, coupled with regular buybacks and burns, not only incentivizes holders but also ensures long-term value appreciation.

Listing FANX on XT marks a significant milestone in FrontFanz's journey towards mainstream adoption. With XT's robust infrastructure and global reach, FANX gains exposure to a diverse and expansive user base, fostering liquidity and fostering broader participation in the FrontFanz ecosystem. This strategic partnership underscores FrontFanz's commitment to democratizing digital entertainment and creating a fair and inclusive platform for creators and fans worldwide. As FANX makes its debut on XT, users can look forward to enhanced accessibility, liquidity, and utility. Whether participating in trading competitions, staking programs, or accessing innovative financial products, FANX holders can unlock a myriad of opportunities to engage with the vibrant crypto community.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT , commented on the recent FANX token listing on XT, stating "The FANX token represents a groundbreaking innovation in the digital adult entertainment industry, providing creators and fans with a decentralized platform to engage with content freely and securely. With its deflationary model and focus on empowering creators in the adult digital entertainment space, FANX embodies the future of content monetization and distribution. We are confident that the listing of FANX on XT will further enhance liquidity and accessibility for users, ushering in a new era of decentralized entertainment."

About FrontFanz

FrontFanz, the visionary force behind the FANX token and a Web3 subscription platform, is spearheading a paradigm shift in the digital entertainment industry. Modern live streaming and video subscription capabilities are available on FrontFanz. The platform's end-to-end token economy is based on the FANX token. Utilizing this system, customers may secretly subscribe to their favorite creators using Fanx native token for discounts on platform and also utilize Fanx to acquire reward NFT's. This system allowscreators to sell their material on platform without the need for financial middlemen, answering a major question in the market.

Founded on the principles of decentralization, empowerment, and innovation, FrontFanz is committed to providing creators with a platform where they can unleash their creativity and connect with their audience on their own terms. With a diverse team of industry veterans and blockchain experts, FrontFanz is poised to disrupt the status quo and redefine the future of digital entertainment.

FrontFanz is dedicated to fostering a vibrant and inclusive ecosystem where creators and fans can thrive. Through strategic partnerships, technological innovation, and community engagement, FrontFanz is paving the way for a new era of content creation and consumption, where authenticity and autonomy reign supreme. FrontFanz is empowering creators to take control of their destinies and fans to experience content like never before. As FrontFanz continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in the digital entertainment space, the future looks brighter than ever for creators and fans alike.

Website: href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" frontfan

Instagram: instagram/frontfanz_fanx

Twitter: twitter/Frontfanz_fanx

Telegram: t/frontfanzofficial

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

Website:

Twitter: twitter/XTexchange

Telegram: t/XTsupport_EN

Contact Details:

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

Email address: ...



FANX

...

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

...



