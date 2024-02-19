Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Supplemental Power System For EV's Utilizing Wind Turbines To Generate Power

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Kelly M. of Kapolei, HI is the creator of the Battery-Turbine Vehicle, a modified electric vehicle featuring internal wind turbines that are activated as the vehicle is in motion. Wind enters through the front grille and activates the turbine which, in turn, charges the vehicle battery during operation. The system helps prevent from having to stop and constantly charge an electric vehicle battery. This system can also be used in air-taxis, semi-trucks, and possibly boats and ships.The electric vehicle will include one or more air ducts coming through the vehicle connected to a wind turbine. When the vehicle is running at higher speed, the wind turbine will either be charging the battery or running the vehicle. The turbines help generate additional power and reduce the number of times the vehicle needs to be charged while traveling longer distances.Automakers are currently aiming to improve the range and overall performance of electric vehicles, making them more practical and appealing to a broader range of consumers. Several approaches to increasing charge length include increased energy density, solid-state batteries, regenerative braking, lightweight materials, kinetic energy recovery systems, software optimization, and more. One currently unexplored area includes utilizing wind turbines to increase energy efficiency and provide supplemental charge to a vehicle's battery. The Battery-Turbine Vehicle offers a versatile solution and could make a dynamic impact in the market.Kelly filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Battery-Turbine Vehicle product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Battery-Turbine Vehicle can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

