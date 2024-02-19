Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Software Application For Locating Other Like-Minded Individuals For Karaoke

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Donald P. of Torrance, CA is the creator of Karaoke with Instruments, a software application designed to bring together musicians for playing different instruments at karaoke sessions. The system creates a network of musicians and gives them opportunities to find other like-minded people to play different instruments for karaoke and band practice sessions. The application allows a user to select a venue, time, and instrument to participate with other users, and it includes a messaging feature to coordinate songs and other information. Musicians can come to an establishment with other like-minded individuals to play instruments and sing songs together.Karaoke is a popular form of entertainment at parties, bars, and other social gatherings, and managing such events can benefit from technological solutions. As karaoke continues to be a popular and enjoyable social activity, a well-designed software application that streamlines the coordination of karaoke events could find a niche in the market. The Karaoke with Instruments app offers a multifunctional and versatile platform that fills several needs for people who enjoy karaoke and want to find other like-minded people to play with. The app could even be further developed to include features like song queues, singer rotations, performance tracking, and much more.Donald filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to Karaoke with Instruments. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in Karaoke with Instruments can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

