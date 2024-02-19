Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Mask Cover For Firefighters That Changes Color When Contaminated

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Brian G. of Wood Ridge, NJ is the creator of the Greene Clean Mask Cover, a mask cover for firefighting masks designed to change color when contaminated with harmful particulates. The mask is sealed to the firefighter mask via an adhesive tape, changing from green to red when contaminated to notify the wearer that the mask needs to be changed. The mask cover allows a firefighter to keep their sanitized mask sterile while having their air supply disconnected from their mask. The screen functions as a filter as well as keeping a firefighter's mask clean until the moment they need to go on air. The mask cover is comprised of a paper or cloth with an elastic region, enabling the attachment to be secured over the valves of a firefighting mask.The mask cover utilizes a chemical sensitive paper or cloth that changes color when the mask cover is no longer sterile and needs to be replaced. The edges of the cover include a seal with a tape or adhesive backing that maximizes the seal against the mask hole. This cover allows a firefighter to put on their mask without having to immediately connect to their limited air supply, effectively protecting themselves from inhaling any harmful particulates and pathogens. The cover is fire-resistant and can be used in a wide variety of situations, even those not involving fire. Alternatively, the device can function as a mask attachment for scuba masks and other facial accessories.Events like wildfires, industrial accidents, and natural disasters can influence the demand for firefighting products. Regions prone to such incidents often experience increased demand for specialized equipment. Specifically, products like mask covers or mask bags serve several purposes for firefighters. The cover helps protect the mask or respirator from dust, debris, and contaminants when not in use. This is particularly important in firefighting environments where the equipment may be exposed to various elements. Keeping the mask covered helps maintain hygiene by preventing the accumulation of dirt or germs on the mask's surface, ensuring that it remains clean and ready for use. However, firefighters may be completely unaware when the mask is contaminated. Innovative products like the Greene Clean Mask Cover would significantly improve firefighter safety and enhance any manufacturer's product line.Brian filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Greene Clean Mask Cover product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Greene Clean Mask Cover can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

...